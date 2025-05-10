Body of newborn found floating on river in Malaysia, with umbilical cord still attached

Body of newborn found stuck between rocks on river in Malaysia

A newborn baby boy was found dead on a river in Malaysia on Friday afternoon (9 May), reported Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily News.

His umbilical cord was reportedly still attached.

Body of newborn in Malaysia river seen from restaurant

Assistant Commissioner Amihizam Abdul Shukor, chief of the Brickfields district, confirmed that the police were alerted to the discovery at about 2.05pm.

In a statement, he said an eyewitness was dining at a restaurant along Jalan Klang Lama in Kuala Lumpur when he noticed what looked like a corpse stuck between some rocks in the river.

He immediately alerted the authorities, and a team from the Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station was deployed.

Police investigating case, no suspects yet

After they managed to retrieve the body, the authorities found that it was a baby boy with his umbilical cord still intact.

The remains were sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, where a post-mortem was carried out on Saturday (10 May).

The police have launched an investigation under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which covers the concealing of a birth by disposing the baby’s body.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.