Redditor says PM Wong should ask Ng Chee Meng to step down, others believe he won ‘fair & square’

Redditor says PM Wong should ask Ng Chee Meng to step down

A netizen recently took to Reddit to question why Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has not asked Ng Chee Meng, the new Jalan Kayu SMC Minister of Parliament (MP), to step down.

“The entire SG hates him,” the Redditor wrote in a post on Tuesday (6 May), adding that PM Wong should “do the right thing” and ask Mr Ng to step down “for Singaporeans to have more trust in the PAP”.

Additionally, they urged people to start a petition to ask the re-elected MP to step down.

Mr Ng is currently facing several controversies, including his allegedly “aggressive tone” while speaking to trainee teachers during a Ministry of Education (MOE) conference in 2017 and taking a photo with the leader of a billion-dollar money laundering syndicate, Su Haijin.

Additionally, many are expressing dismay over the election of the NTUC chief, who endorsed the sale of the local insurance company Income to the German financial services company Allianz.

An online petition on 5 May calling for Mr Ng to be excluded from the Cabinet has garnered over 24,000 signatures as of writing.

Some agree Mr Ng should be asked to step down

Some agreed with the OP’s opinion and said Mr Ng should step down since he won only by a small margin.

One user suggested that the government should hold a by-election in Jalan Kayu SMC to elect a new MP for the constituency.

Another asserted that if more people were made aware of Mr Ng’s controversies, he might not win a second time.

Meanwhile, others speculated that Mr Ng was asked to put out a statement saying he asked PM Wong not to include him in the Cabinet to save face, referring to his letter posted on social media where he addressed the MOE incident and his photo with Su.

Others say he ‘won fair and square’

Some also believe Mr Ng won fair and square, despite winning by a small margin.

They said the politician receiving over 14,000 votes shows that not all of Singapore dislikes him.

Others added that while sentiments against Mr Ng may be strong on Reddit, this does not translate to most Singaporeans.

One user also expressed that the issues surrounding Mr Ng may not be true and that he is innocent until proven guilty.

Meanwhile, some believe nothing can be done as those who revealed Mr Ng’s controversies only posted them after he had won the elections.

According to the Constitution, an MP seat may be vacated for various reasons, including but not limited to expulsion or resignation from his political party or from his Parliament seat.

Also read: Petition calling for Ng Chee Meng not to be included in Cabinet gets more than 9,000 signatures overnight

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook, Ng Chee Meng on Facebook.