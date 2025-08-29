No record of case where NSF faced charges after dispute with superior, says MINDEF

MINDEF refutes Reddit post by ex-NSF who claimed he faced charges after dispute with then-superior

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has refuted a Reddit post by someone claiming that he faced military charges that had “no basis” after a dispute with his then-superior.

No record of such a case has been found, MINDEF said in a Facebook post late on Friday (29 Aug) night.

OP claims superior told him to report to camp while on MC

In the post made on Monday (25 Aug), the user said he was now a civilian, having recently completed his national service.

However, while he was a full-time national serviceman (NSF), he claimed he had sustained an injury that required surgery and a 10-day hospital stay.

He said this left him wheelchair-bound and on crutches, and he was given three weeks of medical leave.

However, he claimed that while he was on MC, his superior had told him to report to his camp’s medical centre in one hour for his MC to be authenticated.

This was not possible, he added, as he was still in a wheelchair and could not climb the hill up to his camp.

OP claims he faced 3 charges as an NSF, 1 for disobeying superior

When he returned to camp after his MC, the OP alleged that he was told he would be charged for disobeying orders, insubordination and being absent without leave (AWOL).

When he tried to explain to higher officers, he claimed that it was “pointless”.

He eventually had to go to a summary trial, where he did not accept the charges and wanted a general court-martial, he said.

When he met his defending officer (DO) and showed him evidence, including his MC and a doctor’s memo, the DO was “shocked because there was no basis for the case at all”, the OP claimed.

Two weeks after the information was sent to the prosecution, the DO told him that the charges had been withdrawn and no court-martial would take place, he alleged.

He eventually asked for a transfer and spent his remaining months of NS in a new unit, he said.

MINDEF has reached out to OP for more info

MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) had looked into the online remarks, the ministry said on Friday.

They had “not found any record of such a case”, it added.

They reached out to the owner of the account more than one day ago to seek further details that would enable them to perform more thorough investigations.

However, they have yet to hear from him.

MINDEF takes allegations seriously

MINDEF stated that it takes allegations of unacceptable workplace conduct seriously, saying:

There are established channels for service personnel to report such instances, including their chain of command, human resource departments and senior management.

All investigations are conducted fairly, the ministry added, pledging not to penalise service personnel for making reports in good faith.

