SAF NSF dies after being found unresponsive in Pasir Laba Camp, no foul play suspected

NSF was found unconscious & unresponsive next to a bed in Pasir Laba Camp
A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) has died after being found unresponsive in Pasir Laba Camp.
This was announced in a joint statement by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) released at midnight on Saturday (28 Sept).
NSF evacuated to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital
On Friday (27 Sept) evening, the NSF was found unconscious and unresponsive next to a bed, the statement said.
The SAF Ambulance Service evacuated him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital while trying to resuscitate him on the way.
Despite those efforts, the serviceman was pronounced dead in hospital.
Death was not training related
MINDEF indicated that the death was not training-related.
SPF does not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.
However, they have classified the case as an unnatural death.
Investigations are ongoing, the statement said, adding:
The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief.
Other unnatural deaths of those in uniform
In June 2023, an SAF regular was found dead at Changi Naval Base in another case of unnatural death.
This followed the case of a 29-year-old police officer who died after being found with a gunshot wound outside the Marina Bay Sands.
In August 2021, an SAF regular was found dead on the rooftop of a multi-storey car park in Gombak.
Help available through various hotlines
Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444
- SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
- National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
