NSP suffers ‘worst election performance in history’, netizens recall past party ‘talents’ including Nicole Seah & Hazel Poa

NSP suffers heavy losses in GE2025, netizens reflect on party’s past

The National Solidarity Party (NSP) has suffered a staggering blow in the 2025 General Election (GE2025), losing its election deposits after securing only a sliver of the vote in both Tampines and Sembawang GRCs.

According to official results, the party received just 0.18% of votes in Tampines — amounting to only 249 ballots — and 2.32% in Sembawang, both far below the 12.5% threshold needed to keep their deposits.

From over 30% to below 1%

This marks a large collapse from GE2020, when NSP engaged in straight fights with the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the same constituencies and still managed to gain 33.59% in Tampines and 32.71% in Sembawang.

Speaking to CNA, NSP Secretary-General Spencer Ng admitted he was “surprised” by the scale of the loss, especially in Tampines.

He suggested that voters were now gravitating towards more “radical” parties, rather than NSP’s “centralised and moderate” approach.

Noting the plummet in statistics, netizens have expressed their shock, scrutinised their heavy losses, and reflected on some of their past members.

Redditors call it ‘worst election performance in Singapore history’

Online, the reaction was swift and brutal. On r/Singapore, one Redditor uploaded a poster of NSP’s Tampines team, cheekily titling the post: “In commemoration of the worst election performance in Singapore history.”

The thread has since attracted dozens of comments, with netizens dissecting what went wrong.

Many pointed to competition from Workers’ Party (WP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) as a key factor in the party’s wipeout.

One claimed it is “100% due to WP and SDP contesting their area”. They also pointed out that the party “didn’t even try to have more of a presence in their respective areas”.

Another agreed, saying that “there is something seriously wrong with their approach”.

They highlighted the opening statement of the NSP’s e-rally — which claimed that the WP and SDP coming in is an “invasion on their base and that they have no right to do that”.

NSP once had ‘talents’ like Nicole Seah & Hazel Poa

Several netizens lamented how far NSP had fallen from its former glory, recalling the days when the party was considered a serious opposition contender. Some recalled past members, who are now considered “talents”.

“NSP was once a giant in GE2011,” one netizen recalled, “boasting talents like Nicole Seah, Hazel Poa, Tony Tan, and Jeanette Chong-Aruldoss.”

Nicole Seah, who rose to prominence under NSP in 2011, was just 24 when she contested Marine Parade GRC. She later became a star candidate for WP in GE2020.

Hazel Poa, now First Vice-Chairperson of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), served twice as NSP’s Secretary-General between 2011 and 2015, and again for a few months in 2015.

Others credited Goh Meng Seng — who once led the party — for NSP’s past influence, saying he was “charismatic and influential” before leaving to form the People’s Power Party (PPP).

Goh Meng Sen was a former secretary-general of the NSP.

