NUS & SBS Buses Crash Head-On Along Campus Route, 3 People Conveyed To Hospital

NUS & SBS Buses Crash Along University Campus Route On 28 Feb

Rainy conditions can make roads rather unsafe to navigate, which is why motorists have to manoeuvre their vehicles more carefully.

Even so, accidents can still happen, which was the case this afternoon (28 Feb) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus, when a school feeder bus and an SBS Transit bus collided head-on within the school premises.

The crash reportedly happened around noon, with the impact causing the windscreens on both buses to cave in.

Reports say that several passengers, most of whom were students, sustained injuries in the collision.

NUS & SBS buses windshields shatter in crash

On Tuesday (28 Feb), images of the crash surfaced online, with forums like Reddit and Facebook each sharing bits of information regarding the incident.

Facebook page Singabus fan hub alleged that the crash took place near the NUS Engineering block.

They explained that the SBS Transit bus, for service number 95, loops from Clementi Road through Kent Ridge and NUS.

The photo courtesy of the page shared showed a man in a neon-striped uniform and motorcycle helmet seemingly inspecting the SBS bus.

Both buses appeared to be blocking the entire pathway along the stretch of road, as onlookers with umbrellas gathered to observe the scene.

Both buses come out of collision in bad shape

Meanwhile, in a Reddit post, a photo shows the extent of the damage the SBS Transit bus suffered in the crash.

The windscreen appeared almost entirely shattered and had slightly fallen out of its frame.

Several people injured, some conveyed to NUH

In response to queries from MS News, SBS Transit confirmed that “a Service 95 bus was involved in an accident with a campus shuttle bus along Kent Ridge Crescent” at about 12.05pm today (28 Feb).

Here’s the rest of their statement in full:

Our topmost priority is on the well-being of the passengers and drivers of both buses. A passenger from each of the bus as well as the driver of the shuttle bus were conveyed to hospital. We are also aware that passengers from both vehicles have also sought medical treatment on their own and we are trying to get in touch with all of them, including through the University, to extend care and assistance as best we can. They can also reach out to us at customercare@sbstransit.com.sg. We do wish them a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, we are assisting the Police in their investigations.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the three individuals taken to the hospital were a 41-year-old male bus captain and two female passengers, aged 25 and 36.

Similarly, an NUS spokesperson confirmed the accident and the conveyance of passengers to “nearby medical facilities” with MS News. They are also assisting the police with investigations and will provide support to the affected passengers.

In a separate correspondence, SCDF told MS News that they conveyed three persons to National University Hospital (NUH). Paramedics assessed another two individuals for minor injuries but both refused conveyance to the hospital.

Featured image adapted from @M_Chacer on Twitter and Singabus fan hub on Facebook.