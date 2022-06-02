Huge Octopus Spotted Along Changi Shoreline, Rare Sight Captivates Nature Lovers

45cm-Long Octopus Spotted In Changi Was Reportedly Alive & Well

When it comes to octopuses, most of us are not likely to have seen them alive in their natural habitat, given their rarity.

This makes any sighting of a live octopus a rather exciting event.

A man spotted a huge octopus measuring 45cm at Changi on Wednesday (1 Jun).

He assured everyone that the octopus was alive and well, sharing photos and videos of the magnificent creature.

Many nature lovers were fascinated and grateful that such a rare sighting was shared with them.

Man spots huge octopus at Changi shoreline

On the morning of 1 Jun, a man came across a huge octopus at a Changi shoreline. He then posted photos of the creature on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Even though the octopus was well-camouflaged against the rocks it was resting on, it’s hard to miss the eight-limbed mollusc.

According to one of the OP’s comments, it measured approximately 45cm from its head to the top of its tentacles.

The OP also assured everyone that the animal was “alive and well”.

In a follow-up video, the octopus was seen swimming back to sea.

Using its eight tentacles, it slowly moved away from the shore, buoyed by the strong currents.

Netizens fascinated by rare sight of octopus at Changi

When the photos and videos of the octopus were shared on Facebook, many marvelled at the remarkable sight.

Others joked that the sight of an octopus, more commonly seen as a delicacy on a seafood menu, made them hungry.

On a more serious note, one speculated that the octopus might have surfaced to the shoreline to escape a possible threat in the sea.

However, another user suggested that the intelligent sea creature could have realised that food sources were abundant in the tidal pools.

Hope the animal is safe and sound

It’s not every day we sea this creature in its natural habitat.

While we may never know why it emerged on the shore, we’re glad that it seemed alive and healthy.

Hopefully, it will continue to live a full and happy life and not end up in anyone’s hotpot.

