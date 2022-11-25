Old Chang Kee Blue Christmas Tree Puffs Available From 1 Dec Resemble Cute Felt Pouches

Blue Christmas Tree Puffs Available At Old Chang Kee Till 25 Dec

As far as Christmas gimmicks go, there is something about transforming the most mundane of things into a seasonal treat.

Old Chang Kee is doing just that with their Blue Christmas Tree Puffs this holiday season.

From 1 Dec 2022, these new Smoked Chicken Xmas’O blue puffs will be on sale for S$2.20 a piece.

They will also be available on all major food delivery platforms such as GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Blue Christmas tree puffs contain smoked chicken filling & BBQ sauce

Old Chang Kee revealed in a press release that their Xmas’O puffs will be returning in a shade of blue.

The pastry is apparently made with butterfly peas, which gives it the distinct blue colour. Anyone who doesn’t know that it’s food will probably do a double take as the puff bears an uncanny resemblance to blue felt material that’s been stitched into a Christmas tree-shaped pouch.

Tucked inside the buttery pastry are chunks of smoked chicken meat and a blend of different vegetables.

A black pepper BBQ sauce knits the filling together, providing a sweet, savoury, and smoky taste.

Old Chang Kee describes the puffs as a “crowd-pleaser amongst those who love BBQ food.”

Limited-edition puffs will retail for S$2.20 & sold in limited quantities

The limited-edition Smoked Chicken Xmas’O blue puffs will retail for S$2.20 a piece from 1 to 25 Dec.

They will be available at all Old Chang Kee outlets islandwide and made in limited quantities, so get them quickly before they run out.

You can find an Old Chang Kee outlet near you using their store tracker function on the website here.

If you manage to snag one, do share what you think of the seasonal menu item in the comments section.

Featured image adapted from and courtesy of Old Chang Kee.