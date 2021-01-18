Old-School Biscuit Shop In Marine Parade Has CNY Goodies From $4

The Lunar New Year is approaching and many Singaporeans may be looking to stock up on CNY goodies.

Some of us may have old school favourites in mind but may have trouble finding them. Thankfully, a shop that sells old-school biscuits – first based in Yishun – has now opened a 2nd outlet in Marine Parade.

Northerners and Easties may want to visit these outlets to cop some CNY snacks while taking a trip down memory lane.

Old school biscuit shop opened in Marine Parade

In a Facebook post on 14 Jan, Good Old Days Biscuit shared that they’ve opened a 2nd outlet at Block 56 Marine Terrace 3 months after setting up shop in Yishun.

They said they’ve received overwhelming response on social media and from walk-in customers.

Image courtesy of Good Old Days Biscuit

Now, they have prepared over 50 types of Chinese New Year cookies for us to feast on over the festive period.

Mix of CNY snacks & old fashioned biscuits

Many of us look back to childhood memories of buying an assortment of biscuits and CNY goodies at the market.

Good Old Days Biscuit is offering these at affordable prices, with CNY cookies selling at $4-$12.

They are also offering the option to buy 3 types of snacks for $10.

For those who don’t celebrate the Lunar New Year but want to indulge in some old fashioned biscuits, there’s plenty for you to choose from.

Image courtesy of Good Old Days Biscuit

If you were the type of kid that preferred preserved fruits, you’ll be happy to know that there are shelves over shelves of them.

Image courtesy of Good Old Days Biscuit

Those interested in copping some childhood snacks can head down to Good Old Days Biscuit at either one of their outlets.

Here’s some help to get there:

Marine Parade outlet:

Address: Block 56 Marine Terrace #01-257 Singapore 440056

Opening hours: 7am-7.30pm

You can also check out their OG outlet in Yishun:

Yishun outlet:

Address: Block 103 Yishun Ring Road (Chong Pang) #01-95 Singapore 760103

Opening hours: 7am-8pm

Stock up on CNY snacks

There’s always a special place in our hearts for old-school biscuits, judging by how a humble shop peddling these treats successfully opened another outlet in the East.

With CNY goodies available, this certainly doubles the temptation of visiting the shop to cop as many as we can.

Perhaps the only problem with this is having double the calories over the festive period. But we really don’t mind.

Featured image courtesy of Good Old Days Biscuit.