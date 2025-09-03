‘Vaping is not sigma’: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung picks up ‘brain rot’ slang to warn youth against habit

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung picks up ‘brain rot’ slang to warn youth against vaping

In a playful twist on public health messaging, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung recently learned how to speak the language of the younger generation, “brain rot” style.

At the Weekend With A Heart event organised by Singapore Pools in August, local content creator Runner Kao showed Mr Ong how to use slang to discourage youths from vaping.

Mr Kao captured the encounter in a TikTok video, cheekily captioned: “Rotting the brain of a Minister.”

In the clip, Mr Ong thanked Mr Kao for his anti-vaping content aimed at youth, joking that his own messaging tends to resonate more with the older crowd.

Curious about how to better reach young people, he asked Mr Kao for tips.

Mr Kao suggested Mr Ong tell youths that “vaping is not sigma”, referring to the slang term that describes someone who is independent, self-assured, and effortlessly impressive. Basically, the opposite of following unhealthy trends.

“[Tell them] you farm zero aura by vaping,” Mr Kao added, showing off the viral “aura farming” hand gestures and explaining that “aura” — a person’s confident, stylish vibe — is very important to young people.

The Minister also got a crash course in other slang, like “not lit” (uncool) and “not slay” (not impressive), all to make anti-vaping messages more relatable.

Content creators step up to discourage vaping

Last month, Mr Ong took to Facebook to thank content creators who have helped spread the anti-vaping message.

“You used stories, facts, your own voice to protect young Singaporeans,” Mr Ong wrote, calling it a “community coming together, ground-up, taking a stand against vaping”.

The post included a short video compilation of online personalities using skits, podcasts, and other creative formats to discourage youth from vaping.

“Thank you to everyone who has spoken up about the harms of vaping, especially etomidate. Your stories, concerns, and voice are important in protecting those around us,” Mr Ong added.

Sparking conversations through his platform

Among those featured was Mr Kao, a 41-year-old father and former social worker, who frequently posts videos urging children and teenagers to avoid vapes and Kpods.

He told MS News that he has seen firsthand how easily young people can be influenced by peer pressure and trends.

After students shared stories about their friends’ experiences with Kpods, Mr Kao decided to use his social media influence to raise awareness and advocate strongly against vaping.

“What drives me is knowing that a single video can spark conversations between parents and children, and even prevent someone from picking up this dangerous habit,” he said.

Reflecting on his interaction with Mr Ong, Mr Kao described it as “encouraging” as it showed that leaders are listening to the concerns of parents and youths.

He stressed that addressing vaping requires more than policy — it’s about culture, too.

“If we can make it ‘uncool’ to vape and build a community where looking out for one another is normal, we can protect more children from harm,” he stated.

A largely young profile of etomidate vapers

Addressing the government’s efforts to tackle vaping at a press conference on 28 Aug, Mr Ong noted that about one-third of vapers are under 18, and more than half are under 30.

The numbers are even higher for etomidate users, with roughly 80% under 30.

Because younger users are often less aware of the risks but more open to quitting, the Ministry of Health now requires rehabilitation for abusers, in addition to fines.

“This is to give the abuser a chance to turn over a new leaf and put the etomidate behind him or her for good,” Mr Ong said. “The abuser can still have a good meaningful life ahead of him or her.”

Re-offenders, however, face arrest under the Misuse of Drugs Act and could end up under long-term supervision or at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre run by the Singapore Prisons Service.

Featured image adapted from @runnerkao on TikTok.