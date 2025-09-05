Ong Ye Kung jokes about ‘Yishun kids’ surrendering vapes in Kembangan, sparks mixed reactions online

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s ‘Yishun kids’ remark sparks both laughter & debate online

A seemingly light-hearted comment by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung on a podcast has caught the attention of netizens, drawing a mix of amusement and criticism.

On Thursday (4 Sept), comedy podcast ‘The Daily Ketchup’ shared a clip of a recent episode featuring Mr Ong.

During the episode, a host asked him about the government’s ‘Bin the Vape’ initiative, a penalty-free amnesty encouraging vapers to give up their devices and quit the habit.

“Was the amount of [vape] pods that were surrendered surprising?” he asked.

Ong Ye Kung jokes about ‘Yishun kids’ surrendering vapes in Kembangan

Mr Ong noted that some areas had surprisingly high numbers of surrendered vapes, remarking that certain spots were “full”.

One of the hosts jokingly suggested “Yishun”, referencing the neighbourhood’s notorious stereotype for unusual happenings.

In response, Mr Ong revealed that Kembangan had one of the highest numbers, speculating that a group of parents or kids may have come together to dispose of the vapes.

When another host suggested the group might have deliberately travelled a long distance, Mr Ong quipped:

Actually they were Yishun kids who said: ‘Let’s go Kembangan.’

Joke draws mixed reactions from netizens

The short podcast clip received a variety of responses online.

Many praised Mr Ong for his humour, describing his remark as amusing and light-hearted.

However, some felt the comment was inappropriate, given his position as a Minister.

One user questioned why a Minister would “flame Yishun residents”, saying they should feel “offended” by the statement.

A different netizen then replied, defending Mr Ong by saying that he was simply cracking a “Singaporean joke”.

Some also found the quip “rather distasteful”, suggesting it mocked those who had responsibly disposed of their vapes.

Another user remarked that Mr Ong’s comment might make it harder for him to campaign in Yishun in the future.

Also read: ‘Vaping is not sigma’: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung picks up ‘brain rot’ slang to warn youth against habit

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Kiat How on Facebook and The Daily Ketchup on TikTok.