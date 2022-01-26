Owl With Uneven Pupils In Kaki Bukit HDB Estate

Owls, though uncommon, have made appearances in Singapore residential estates, oftentimes causing a hoot among residents.

Recently, an owl with uneven pupils was spotted in the eastern estate of Kaki Bukit.

A now-viral video featuring the unique brown hawk owl was subsequently posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group, piquing the interest of countless netizens.

While most Facebook users found the uneven pupils cute, education page Just Keep Thinking pointed out that the owl might actually be suffering from a head injury.

Brown hawk owl has uneven pupils and wrecked feet

In the 26-second clip, a tiny brown owl was seen hanging around what appears to be the ground level of an HDB flat.

As the camera zooms in to the bird, it was evident that one pupil was larger than the other.

One of its feet and along also appeared somewhat distorted.

Possibly suffering from a head injury

While the owl might look cute at first glance, education page Just Keep Thinking pointed out that the uneven pupils could be indicative of a head injury.

The brown hawk owl may apparently have crashed into one of the apartments’ windows.

Sadly, it remains unclear how the encounter concluded.

Nonetheless, should you witness an owl who looks unusual or could potentially be injured, do contact the relevant agencies via the following hotlines:

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES): 9783 7782

National Parks Board (NParks): 1800-471-7300.

Hope owl makes a speedy recovery

While the owl might look adorable at first glance, it appears there’s more than meets the eye.

That said, we hope that it’s doing alright and that it will recover swiftly from any injuries that it might have sustained.

