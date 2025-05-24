PAB catches fire & explodes outside restaurant in Canberra, chef tries to put it out

PAB caught fire in Canberra less than 1 minute after owner left it unattended

A power-assisted bicycle (PAB) caught fire and even exploded a few times outside a restaurant in Canberra, with the chef trying to put it out multiple times.

The fire was eventually put out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after the chef helped move it away from the restaurant.

Canberra restaurant’s customers shout when PAB catches fire

The incident took place on Friday (23 May) outside the restaurant named Combo 105 in Block 105 Canberra Street, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A 47-year-old member of the public said he was picking his child up from school when he smelled smoke and realised that a PAB outside the restaurant was on fire.

By then, a crowd had already gathered.

The restaurant’s 36-year-old kitchen supervisor Mr Zeng (transliterated from Mandarin) said a male and female customer were seated near the PAB and shouted that it had burst into flames.

Chef tries to put out fire but it keeps reigniting

When this happened, the restaurant’s chef Shivanesh, 25, rushed out with a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

However, he struggled to put it out for good, as whenever the flames would die down, the PAB would start burning again, he said.

He used up three fire extinguishers but could not extinguish the fire, and the PAB even exploded five or six times.

Eventually, he and a male passer-by dragged the burning PAB to the grass verge, away from the restaurant.

Even there, it continued exploding.

Shivanesh told Shin Min that he had learnt how to use a fire extinguisher, so he was not scared.

His only concern was that the fire would spread and reach the restaurant; that’s why he tried to put it out immediately.

SCDF puts out Canberra PAB fire

Later, the police arrived and cordoned off the area, while the SCDF managed to put out the fire once and for all.

A video posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed the PAB continuing to explode even as a firefighter was spraying it with a water jet.

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.40pm on 23 May.

It involved a PAB, and was extinguished using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

PAB caught fire less than a minute after owner left

The 40-year-old owner of the PAB, named only as Mr Wu (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he had left the device outside the restaurant and went to the supermarket upstairs.

The IT worker had gone shopping for less than 10 minutes and came down to see police and firefighters surrounding his PAB.

The device had caught fire within a minute after Mr Wu left it unattended, according to CCTV footage.

Mr Wu said he had bought the PAB for S$1,400 less than a year ago and had not modified it. It also had its original battery.

However, its warranty, which was for six months, has already expired.

He only charged the PAB once every two weeks as he doesn’t use it frequently, he added.

Fire likely originated from the battery pack: SCDF

SCDF said the fire likely originated from the battery pack of the PAB, according to preliminary investigations.

It reminded the public not to leave batteries or devices charging for a prolonged period or charge them unattended overnight.

Users are also advised not to purchase or use non-original batteries.

SCDF also provided an infographic with more fire safety tips.

