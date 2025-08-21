Couple in Thailand kills newborn & burns body in charcoal kiln, charged with murder

Parents charged with murdering newborn & cremating body in charcoal kiln

A horrifying case of infanticide has shocked Thailand, after police in the Khon Kaen province arrested parents accused of murdering their newborn and burning the body in a charcoal kiln.

The gender of the newborn remains unknown as the body was almost completely burned, with only a small portion still identifiable.

The cremated remains were found on Sunday (17 Aug) in an isolated kiln located in the Ban Fang district, where traces of blood were still visible at the scene.

Police have since identified the suspects as 34-year-old Panadda and her 30-year-old partner, Phongsathorn.

CCTV footage from Saturday (16 Aug) showed the couple riding a black Honda motorcycle to the kiln, with the mother carrying a pink basket, believed to contain the baby.

Planned disposal of newborn’s body

During questioning, the mother initially claimed that she had accidentally suffocated her baby by unknowingly pressing on it when she fainted after childbirth.

However, forensic evidence contradicted her account.

Doctors confirmed that the infant’s death was caused by severe head injuries, likely from being struck with a hard object, not suffocation.

Traces of blood near the crime scene further indicated that the baby had been alive at the time of the incident.

Forensic specialists also discovered that the umbilical cord was still attached to the charred remains, suggesting the cremation occurred shortly after birth.

These findings led police to conclude that the couple had carefully planned the disposal of the newborn’s body.

Their deliberate actions — transporting the body at night, fueling the kiln, and staying at the site until the cremation was complete — pointed to premeditation.

Parents arrested for murder & concealment of a corpse

The Khon Kaen Provincial Court issued arrest warrants for the couple, charging them with intentional murder and concealment of a corpse.

Police also seized their unregistered motorcycle as evidence.

During a crime scene reenactment, Panadda fainted and had to be hospitalised, while Phongsathorn completed the reconstruction.

Both remain in custody.

Authorities have linked the tragedy to financial hardship and a lack of support for vulnerable families.

Both suspects had prior criminal records: Phongsathorn had served time for theft and drug offenses, while Panadda had a history of theft-related convictions.

Child welfare experts and police say the case highlights critical gaps in Thailand’s child protection system.

“For a country already grappling with a birth crisis, this act of cruelty is deeply alarming,” said Pol. Col. Koraphop Netthaisong of Ban Fang Police.

Featured image adapted from Thairath and Daily News.