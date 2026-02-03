Passenger in M’sia pleads & offers cigarette to cut in front of camcar, praised for politeness

Malaysia car passenger offers cigarette and pleads for lane change, gets the go-ahead

Amid the endless stream of road rage clips online, one recent video on Xiaohongshu provided an unexpectedly wholesome twist: a passenger politely asking to cut into traffic, with a small gesture of goodwill thrown in.

Instead of honking or forcing their way through, the front-seat passenger clasped his hands in a pleading gesture and even offered a cigarette, prompting the camcar driver to relent and let the vehicle merge.

Passenger wins over driver with thumbs up and cigarette

The video of what might be the world’s most courteous queue-cutter was posted on the evening of 26 Jan.

Filmed on a congested road in Malaysia, the clip shows a grey car attempting to switch lanes in heavy traffic, hoping to slip in front of the camcar.

Instead of the driver aggressively forcing their way in, a passenger in the front seat rolls down his window and begins making earnest pleading motions with clasped hands.

At one point, he even flashes two enthusiastic thumbs up — a refreshingly wholesome alternative to the middle finger that usually makes an appearance in traffic disputes.

The passenger then disappears briefly from view, only to return with an unexpected prop: a carton of cigarettes.

He pulls out a single cigarette and holds it up as an offering to the camcar driver, drawing quiet laughter from behind the wheel.

Amused by the passenger’s polite persistence, the camcar driver stays put and allows the grey car to merge ahead.

The passenger responds with more grateful gestures and another thumbs up, as if sealing the deal with courtesy.

Driver unable to deny polite passenger

The camcar driver later joked in the caption: “Who could deny such a polite queue-cutter? He even pulled out a cigarette. It would be unreasonable not to let him go ahead.”

Netizens were equally entertained, with many praising the passenger’s manners.

Another commenter shared that they always try to give way when they see someone signalling properly, hoping the kindness will be returned.

Of course, not everyone was convinced. One netizen joked that the driver should have refused, just to teach him about the harsh realities of society.

