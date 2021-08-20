Ryde Driver Returns Laptop Bag, Says He Empathises With Passenger’s Anxiety

Many of us have made the mistake of leaving our belongings behind in a public place. Depending on your luck, they could have been found by a kind soul or never retrieved.

If what’s lost is a substantial amount of money, you might fear that the cash would never be seen again.

A passenger who took a ride-share trip must have similarly feared the worst when he left behind his laptop bag with more than $6,000 in it.

Thankfully, the driver returned everything intact in just 6 hours.

Driver and passenger meet again

Driver alerted to bag by another rider

According to a Facebook post from ride-share app Ryde, their driver-partner Desmond made the find after taking a passenger on Tuesday (17 Aug).

In fact, he initially didn’t notice the laptop bag, but was alerted to it by another passenger.

To find out who it belonged to, Desmond had to open the bag and look through what was inside.

Presumably, he would’ve then seen the thick wad of $50 bills, amounting to more than $6,000.

Driver located passenger in 6 hours

Anybody would’ve been tempted by the big amount of cash – it would probably take Desmond a few hundred rides to earn that much.

However, he just wanted to return the bag to its owner as soon as possible.

So instead of pocketing the cash, he continued searching and found the passenger’s payslip.

After contacting the RydeHELP support team, as well as the company listed on the payslip, he returned everything to the passenger in less than 6 hours.

The delighted man confirmed that nothing was missing, and was of course very grateful.

Driver empathised with owner’s anxiety

Asked why he was so quick to return the bag, Desmond said he’d also lost money before.

Thus, he could emphatise with the owner’s anxiety over the thought of losing such a large sum.

In fact, those were his first thoughts when he saw the item.

Ryde rewards driver

For his honesty, Ryde has rewarded Desmond, who’s been driving with them since 2017.

He received a Care Package and an unspecified token sum of money.

We think that’s the very least he deserves for a small favour that meant the world to his passenger.

Kudos to the driver

Kudos to Desmond for his trustworthiness and ability to think about others’ feelings.

His actions have not only provided much-needed relief to the passenger, but showed himself to be a man of character.

While he didn’t do it for any reward, we’re sure he’ll be rewarded in life anyway for his good qualities.

