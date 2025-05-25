Peppa Pig officially welcomes baby sister Evie, new character set to appear in series this autumn

Peppa Pig introduces new baby sister Evie, set to appear in series this autumn

Everyone’s favourite animated pig now has a little sister! ‘Peppa Pig’ has officially introduced a brand-new character to the family — baby Evie.

The adorable new addition comes just three months after the show revealed that Mummy Pig was expecting.

Evie was unveiled to the public on Tuesday (20 May), when Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold shared the first “photos” of the newborn live on air.

“Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures with me of Peppa’s brand new baby sister Evie, named after Mummy Pig’s Aunt Evie. She was born at 5.34am this morning,” Mr Arnold announced.

Gender reveal for Peppa Pig’s new sibling lit up Battersea Power Station

In true celebrity fashion, Evie’s gender was revealed in April with a dramatic light-up of the iconic Battersea Power Station chimneys in London — glowing pink to signify that Peppa was getting a little sister.

The Peppa Pig family now consists of Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and the newest member, baby Evie, who is expected to make her on-screen debut later this year.

Hour-long Peppa Pig special dropping on 30 May

To mark Evie’s arrival, the show will be releasing a one-hour special titled ‘Peppa Meets The Baby’ on 30 May.

Fans can expect ten musical episodes featuring Peppa and George preparing for their baby sister’s arrival, guaranteed to be an adorable watch for little ones and nostalgic parents alike.

According to the South China Morning Post, baby Evie will officially become a regular character in the series from autumn 2025.

Created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker and first airing in 2004 on Channel 5’s Milkshake! and Nick Jr., ‘Peppa Pig’ has grown into a global sensation. The show is now broadcast in over 180 territories and translated into more than 40 languages.

It was acquired by toy giant Hasbro in 2019 as part of its purchase of Entertainment One’s brands. It continues to be a firm favourite among young viewers worldwide.

Featured image adapted from Good Morning Britain on X.