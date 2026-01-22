Person spotted being transported in cage in Cambodia, turns out there was no space for them in vehicle

Person spotted being transported in cage in Cambodia, causes public outcry

Netizens were alarmed after a video of people being transported in a cage in Cambodia recently began circulating on social media.

The video, taken in Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province, showed a trailer carrying a large cage amid traffic, with a person visibly inside.

Given Cambodia’s ongoing issues with human trafficking, many viewers quickly assumed the worst, fearing the incident was connected to the country’s growing scam rings.

However, investigations by the local authorities revealed that the incident was not what it seemed.

No space on trailer for worker

On Saturday (10 Jan), the Svay Rieng Provincial Administration posted a statement on Facebook clarifying the details of the incident.

It said that, after receiving a report regarding the incident, they conducted an investigation and found the owner of the cage.

During questioning, the owner clarified that he made the cage to keep animals.

However, when transporting it home, the motorcycle trailer became full from the cage alone, so the worker who helped carry it had to sit inside.

Owner told not to transport people in cages

The authorities explained that the worker’s seating inside the cage was misunderstood when someone filmed the incident and shared it online, leading to confusion.

Following the clarification, the authorities have instructed the owner to refrain from transporting people in cages to avoid further public confusion.

