3Dogs Academy Pet Trainers Apologise & Explain Training Methods

A video of several pet trainers handling dogs roughly went viral on Facebook on Monday (20 Sep). They have since apologised and explained their side of the story.

The owner of 3Dogs Academy, Anthony, explained in a Facebook post that the trainers were using a corrective method that would not harm a dog when executed correctly.

However, since the trainers did not handle the dogs well in the video, 3DOGS Academy has since launched a full internal investigation.

Pet trainers who handled dogs roughly apologise

According to the post, Anthony started off by offering his apologies after his trainers were caught handling several dogs in a rough manner, as seen in the viral video that surfaced on Monday (20 Sep).

He mentioned that he has 8 years of dog training experience, and specialises in rehabilitating dogs with behavioural issues such as lunging, biting and aggression.

Hence, he wanted to provide his side of the story as he prioritises the well-being and safety of the dogs under their care, and would never do anything to harm the dogs.

Poor handling of dogs by trainers

Anthony noted that the video was taken on 9 Sep during the centre’s pack walk and training.

The first clip showed Anthony tugging on a brown King Charles Spaniel that is highly excitable by nature. Apparently, it was barking and yelping at another dog, so Anthony to give it a tug so it could calm down.

Anthony mentioned his actions were a form of corrective method, which would not harm the dog when executed correctly.

In another clip, Anthony’s assistant was attempting to correct a white Golden Retriever that was jumping and lunging at other dogs. To correct the dog’s behaviour, his assistant was supposed to tap on its rear.

However, his assistant seemed to be kicking the dog instead, which was inappropriate.

Investigations on trainers ongoing

3DOGS Academy has since launched a full internal investigation to better understand the incident.

Additionally, they mentioned that they could have handled the situation better. The centre has also contacted the respective dog owners in the video to clarify the situation with them.

Nonetheless, Anthony wanted to post a public apology for causing distress to anyone who saw the video and wanted to clarify the situation.

He assures members of the public that the centre is constantly learning to improve its approach in managing and guiding dogs under their care.

Netizens hope pet trainers will reconsider their methods

Upon posting the apology, some of Anthony’s former customers defended his training methods.

However, there were still many netizens who were concerned about the centre’s training methods. They hoped he would consider other ways to train the dogs.

Some were still unhappy with the way the dogs were being handled.

Nevertheless, they were thankful that they got to hear the other side of the story.

Hope pet trainers will improve their methods

While such corrective training methods might be deemed effective, perhaps the training centre can listen to feedback and possibly reconsider their current approach.

After all, the dogs’ owners might not be too pleased to see their pets being treated as such.

What do you think of the apology and training methods described? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

