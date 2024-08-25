Chinese woman & Caucasian man get into physical confrontation in Phuket mall, man’s shirt gets torn

Chinese woman and Caucasian man physically confront each other at Phuket mall

On the afternoon of 19 Aug, an altercation erupted between two Chinese women and a Caucasian man and his wife at a mall in Phuket, Thailand.

The conflict started when the older Chinese woman bumped into the man, reported Khaosod.

According to her daughter, revealed on Chinese news sites as Ms Zhang, the older woman offered the foreign man a wai, a Thai gesture which can be used to apologise.

However, instead of accepting the apology, the man allegedly yelled vulgar language at her.

Chinese woman confronts man for vulgar language

Upon hearing his rude remarks, Ms Zhang confronted the man in English, after which he purportedly pushed her to the ground with a kick.

Her mother rushed to help Ms Zhang up, but the man’s wife, who is Thai, allegedly came towards the mother-daughter pair and pushed Ms Zhang back down to the ground.

This prompted Ms Yoyo to call her husband to contact the police.

When the couple tried to leave the mall, Ms Zhang followed after them while telling them that they should wait for the police.

Photos and video clips of the incident have circulated on Chinese social media sites, with one image showing the man giving a rude gesture at Ms Zhang who was taking the video.

Chinese woman and Caucasian man scuffle outside Phuket mall

In a video captured by Ms Zhang of the confrontation, the couple can be seen trying to leave the mall while Ms Zhang demands that they wait for the police to arrive. Her mother can also be seen in the video following the couple.

This leads to a shouting match between the two parties, with the man calling the two women “crazy Chinese women”.

“You’re crazy!” Ms Zhang can be heard shouting back. They then exchange swear words at each other.

Several mall security guards then arrive to break up the confrontation. The man can be heard saying that the Chinese women started physically hitting them first.

The couple try to leave again, but the Chinese women continue to follow them, demanding they stay and wait.

At one point, one of them appears to reach out to grab the Thai woman, causing the man to become aggressive.

This leads to a physical scuffle, later broken up by the mall security guards.

After the scuffle, the video shows the man’s shirt torn at the front.

“You broke my shirt,” he can be heard shouting.

Eventually, the man and his wife are seen leaving via a taxi, though not before Ms Zhang has taken down the taxi’s license plate number.

Woman in Phuket fight had Muay Thai training

Ms Zhang also posted about the incident to Douyin, under her account name Sese (瑟瑟). She reiterated her side of the story, saying that her mother was nearly 70 years old and that they had been shopping with her two children.

She also mentioned that she has been training in Muay Thai for around 10 years and has even opened a Muay Thai gym in Thailand.

Due to this, Ms Zhang claimed that she wasn’t intimidated by the confrontation. However, she was afraid for her 70-year-old mother possibly sustaining injuries.

On Douyin, she also acknowledged that she would probably not win a fight with him due to the huge size difference but said that she did not want to back down.

Since she was filming the incident, she only shoved at the man with her one free hand.

The two women went to file a police report afterwards, and the police managed to track down the couple.

According to the South China Morning Post, the couple refused to apologise unless the women did so too. Ms Zhang, however, also refused to apologise.

She reportedly planned to take the man to court to get him deported from Thailand.

Many netizens were impressed with her courage, while others wanted to also hear the Caucasian man’s side of the story before making any judgment.

Also read: S’porean tourists brawl with security guard in Thailand, they allegedly refused to pay hotel

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 瑟瑟 on Douyin.

