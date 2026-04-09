PHV driver shares positive experience after picking up elderly couple at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

PHV Driver shares heartwarming encounter after picking up elderly couple from Tan Tock Seng Hospital

A private hire vehicle (PHV) driver shared a heartwarming encounter that occurred during a run-of-the-mill driving shift last October.

Her passengers for the ride were an elderly couple, openly conversing about the woman’s recent breast cancer diagnosis.

In the post, Michelle, who is also a content creator, recalled how calm and “happy” the woman was, and that the encounter with the couple was a reminder about how human connection and love can get through life’s hardships.

Picking up elderly couple from hospital

Speaking to MS News, Michelle said that she had this encounter in October 2025 and wanted to reshare the heartwarming story online.

“I do sometimes interact with passengers, especially if they initiate conversation,” she said.

In the post, the OP shared that she had picked up the couple from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Both of them were occupied with calls in a language she did not understand.

However, a specific phrase mentioned during the call caught Michelle’s attention.

“Stage 2 breast cancer. Yeah, it’s cancer”.

The reaction that came after surprised Michelle, as the lady “giggled softly”.

Feeling curious, she asked the lady about the response.

The woman told Michelle that waiting for the results was actually a worse experience than receiving the diagnosis itself.

Moment became a positive reminder

After the passengers ended their calls, the man shared with Michelle that booking her for their ride had “made [their] day better”.

That moment reminded me: even on the hardest days, kindness still finds a way to show up.

Michelle then thanked the uncle, sharing that this was the reason she drives.

“This encounter taught me that we can never escape pain, but we can face it together with grace, resilience, and the quiet courage of knowing we’re not alone,” she shared.

Michelle has personally experienced receiving her own form of bad news, mentioning that she lost her father to illness when he was 43.

“Back then, there was a lot of shame and anxiety surrounding the situation, which felt very different from what I observed from this couple.

“What struck me about this particular encounter was the passenger’s positivity and strength despite the situation.”

She added that the couple reminded her that with support from loved ones, life obstacles can become tolerable.

Positive experience as a PHV driver

Michelle shared with MS News that meeting people from different walks of life is her favourite part of being a PHV driver.

“These encounters offer a glimpse into different life experiences and perspectives. I enjoy reflecting on these moments and writing about them to share with others,” she said.

Also Read: ‘Young, pretty & attractive’: Female PHV driver in S’pore reveals how she gets tips from passengers

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Featured image adapted from Michelle Lee on Facebook.