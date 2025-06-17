8-year-old girl & 2 others sent to hospital after accident in Pioneer

2 cars & motorcycle involved in accident at junction of Upper Jurong Road & Pioneer Road North

An eight-year-old was one of three people taken to the hospital after an accident in Pioneer involving three vehicles.

Photos of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed two cars that had collided into each other in the middle of the road.

Person lies on the road after Pioneer accident

One photo showed a person lying on the road, being helped by members of the public.

The person lay next to one of the cars, a silver Nissan Note with a P-plate.

Another photo showed paramedics tending to the person on the road, with a worker holding an umbrella to shelter them.

From this angle, the Nissan appeared to have been T-boned by the other car.

Motorcycle & helmet seen on road

However, the Nissan was also wrecked in front, with extensive damage to its bumper. Its windshield had shattered and caved in, indicating that it had suffered an impact.

A motorcycle helmet lay on the road, next to its front-right wheel.

In a fourth photo, a motorcycle lay on its side on the road, with some debris next to it.

3 people sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 9.50am on Monday (16 June).

It took place at the junction of Upper Jurong Road and Pioneer Road North, and involved two cars and a motorcycle.

Three people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 31-year-old male motorcyclist

a 34-year-old female car driver

her eight-year-old female car passenger

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, said they were conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Additionally, the 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 11-year-old girl & driver sent to hospital after BlueSG car gets into accident on KJE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.