PM Lee Says International Left-Handers Day Celebrates Being Different

Like 74% of Singapore’s population, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

As he’s our leader, the occasion was recorded on photos and videos, so many would have seen it.

However, the observant ones would’ve noticed that he got jabbed in his right arm, unlike most of us.

Mr Lee getting his 2nd shot on 29 Jan

He explained that this is because he’s left-handed, like just 10% of people in the world.

Vaccination in your non-dominant arm

This probably little-known fact about our Prime Minister was revealed by Mr Lee himself in a Facebook post on Friday (13 Aug).

He pointed out that both times, he was jabbed in his right arm, not his left.

That’s because the practice is to vaccinate someone in their non-dominant arm.

For Mr Lee, his dominant arm is his left, so he got vaccinated in his right arm.

Mr Lee getting his 2nd shot on 29 Jan

Just 10% of people are left-handed

After this revelation, we can’t believe we didn’t realise this sooner.

Having seen numerous photos of Mr Lee, including many of him signing stuff, it’s now obvious that he writes with his left hand.

That makes him a very rare minority in the world, as he said only 10% of people are like him.

Left-handedness regarded negatively in the past

Perhaps that’s why generations past regarded left-handedness negatively – because it’s so different.

Older Singaporeans will remember parents training children to be right-handed if they showed an inclination to the left.

Now, however, times have changed and people don’t see being left-handed as a bad thing any more, though left-handers must still get used to living in a world where right-handedness is the norm.

Thankfully, items exclusively for left-handers can now be found, like scissors, instruments, and even gaming mice.

Mr Lee uses a right-handed camera though, because left-handed ones are rare.

International Left-Handers Day was on 13 Aug

Why did PM Lee decide to talk about his left-handedness all of a sudden?

That’s because many wouldn’t have realised that Friday (13 Aug) was International Left-Handers Day.

In his words, the day is,

Our very own day to celebrate being different.

Thus, he hoped we used the occasion to remember that everybody is “unique in our own special ways” and build a more inclusive world.

Other world leaders who’re left-handed

Mr Lee isn’t the only world leader who’s left-handed.

In fact, left-handedness seems quite common in world leaders like former United States presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Left-handedness can also be found in royalty as Prince William, the future King of England, is also a leftie.

Looks like Mr Lee is in great company!

Our PM is special indeed

After revealing this feature of himself, we know now that our PM is special indeed.

Perhaps that’s how he can do special things like speak 3 languages while taking a sip from his magic language-changing cup, with Singaporeans hanging onto his every word.

If you’re left-handed, you may take pride in having something in common with our PM and many other esteemed people.

