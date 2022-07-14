PM Lee & Ho Ching To Visit Brunei & Receive Award From Sultan

PM Lee To Receive Award From Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Of Brunei

As close neighbours, Brunei and Singapore have become partners in matters concerning the economy and international affairs.

Unsurprisingly, a key figure who made this collaborative relationship possible is none other than PM Lee.

Recognising his efforts, PM Lee will be presented with Brunei’s highest honorary title during his working visit from Thursday (14 Jul) to Saturday (16 Jul).

PM Lee to receive award from Brunei Sultan

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Lee will be in Brunei from Thursday (14 Jul) to Saturday (16 Jul).

During his visit, PM Lee will receive Brunei’s highest honorary title, The Most Esteemed Family Order (Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama), at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Meanwhile, Mdm Ho Ching will obtain The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa (Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa) – First Class award.

PM Lee to attend Sultan’s birthday celebration

According to the PMO statement, the purpose of PM Lee and Mdm Ho’s visit is to celebrate Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s 76th birthday.

As part of their itinerary, PM Lee will have a formal meeting with the Sultan and other ministers of Brunei. He will also visit the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training facility based in Temburong — located in eastern Brunei.

Congratulation for the awards

The close bilateral relations between Brunei and Singapore have benefited citizens from both countries.

We’re glad that PM Lee and Mdm Ho are getting recognition for their efforts and would like to congratulate them for their awards.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Prime Minister’s Office Singapore, for illustration purposes only.