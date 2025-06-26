PM Wong concludes visit to China, meets up with S’poreans there

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong concludes 5-day visit to China

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has concluded his five-day trip to China — his first official bilateral visit outside Southeast Asia.

During his visit, PM Wong — who was joined by members of his Cabinet — met Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

As PM Wong wrapped up his visit, he also met up with Singaporeans based in China.

‘Heartwarming’ reception with Singaporeans in China

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (25 June), PM Wong said he ended his trip with a “heartwarming” reception in Beijing.

“No matter where we are in the world, there’s always a little piece of home,” PM Wong wrote.

Some attendees reportedly travelled from Shenzhen and Shanghai, while one Singaporean — who happened to be on holiday — signed up upon hearing about the event.

PM Wong was joined by members of his cabinet at the meetup, including Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development and Education Dr Syed Harun.

Visit marks 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore & China

PM Wong’s trip from 22-26 June marked the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China.

“We reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepen cooperation and bring our partnership to greater heights,” PM Wong wrote.

As PM Wong and Premier Li on Monday (23 June), the leaders reviewed bilateral progress and witnessed the signing of several key agreements:

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Legal Talent Development

Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly explore exchange programme for senior officials

LOI to develop third-country training programme

Data exchange agreement between Singapore and China

They also welcomed the launch of the China-Singapore over-the-counter (OTC) bond market arrangement.

This allows selected Singapore-based banks to offer trading and custody services for onshore RMB bonds.

It also enhances international investors’ access to China’s bond market through Singapore.

Also read: PM Wong brings French President Emmanuel Macron to Lau Pa Sat, introduces him to hawker culture

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook and Facebook.