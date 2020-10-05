Police Cantonment Complex Gets Glowing Reviews On Google, Food & Air-Con Praised

When we eat at a restaurant or stay at a hotel, we’re used to giving reviews on the various platforms available, rating the business by its quality of service, food or facilities offered.

However, if you’ve need to visit a police station for whatever reason, you may not think of writing a review for that particular “business”.

Those who’ve visited Police Cantonment Complex, however, have had no such concerns, with many writing glowing reviews about their “experiences”.

As of Monday (5 Oct), the building has an aggregate score of a healthy 3.9 stars from 86 reviews.

Review commends free stay

The reviewer described the complex like how one would describe a hotel, with kudos given to hospitality, food, bed and most importantly, security.

One reviewer apparently loved the coffee, air-conditioning and “bodyguards”, and best of all, his stay was absolutely free for up to 72 hours.

He was so satisfied that he’d want to return for another stay.

Reviewer had to get arrested first

Another reviewer agreed that the complex had the best coffee and tea ever. He also praised the spaciousness and cleanliness of his surroundings, particularly loving the King Koil bed.

He even went so far as to say that the Police Cantonment Complex would make a good staycation destination.

However, he apparently had to get arrested for the privilege of enjoying these perks — and he, too, would visit again if he had the chance.

One wouldn’t expect less from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Air-con can be chilly

Another “guest” who also had to be arrested first was also effusive of the food, however, he advised other “guests” to bring warm clothing as the air-con could be rather chilly.

He thought the officer did a good job processing his “check-in”, though.

Complaint that pool is missing

Another reviewer gave 5 stars, and noted the “bed and breakfast” he was served.

However, he also shared one negative point: He struggled to find the swimming pool.

Well, even some hotels don’t have pools, so we can’t blame the police for not having one.

Tidy building, smiley service

More seriously, someone who visited the station to apply for a certificate found the building clean and tidy.

He also liked the customer service rendered by the officers there, who had smiles on their faces.

We’re glad that our police force is doing a good job at making Singaporeans feel at home, regardless of the length of – or reason for – their stay.

Keep up the good work, SPF

The glowing reviews make us wonder whether they were written by people who were actually arrested or not, or if the reviewers have even visited the place.

However, the tongue-in-cheek reviews probably show that Singaporeans have taken to the Police Cantonment Complex, even though it’s been almost 20 years since its opening.

We hope the SPF keeps up the good work and collects more 5-star reviews.

