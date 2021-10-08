Pontian Employees Caught Chopping Meat On Floor Of Paya Lebar Square Outlet

Proper food hygiene and preparation practices are crucial to customers’ safety. Sadly, some eateries have failed to keep their premises clean or adhere to the right procedures.

On Thursday (7 Oct), a video on STOMP showed Pontian Wanton Noodles employees chopping meat on the floor of their Paya Lebar Square outlet.

Reports later surfaced that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating the matter.

Pontian Paya Lebar Square employees chop meat on the floor

True to its name, Pontian Wanton Noodles is popular for its wanton noodles.

Source

While the food looks absolutely delicious, footage of its preparation process at the Paya Lebar Square outlet may cause your stomach to churn instead.

According to STOMP, a reader had witnessed staff chopping meat on the floor of the outlet last Wednesday (29 Sep) at 3.30pm.

Source

Concerned that what they were doing was unhygienic, the reader reportedly confronted the employees and requested their manager’s number. Unfortunately, they received no replies.

They then reported the incident to the SFA.

Food operators must be responsible

In response, SFA told STOMP that “food safety is a joint responsibility”. They are also investigating the incident.

Customers who discover errant food operators are encouraged to report the incident through SFA’s online feedback form. If the evidence is sufficient, then they will not hesitate to take action.

Back in 2019, Pontian Wanton Noodle was also investigated by the SFA after an employee allegedly placed dumplings in a box despite having dropped them on the floor.

Follow food hygiene standards

Food hygiene standards are there for a reason.

Unsanitary food can cause harm to customers who may suffer from diarrhoea, stomach flu, and digestive problems. Thus, F&B operators must strive to ensure that staff have access to proper resources and keep the food and premises clean at all times.

