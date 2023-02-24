Husband In China Solicits Prostitute, Assaults Her After Finding Out She’s His Wife

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Solicits Prostitute, Only To Discover That She’s His Wife

A married couple in China recently uncovered each others’ secret lives in a dramatic twist that left both sides reeling.

A man in Shanxi, China, was returning to his hometown for Chinese New Year when he decided to solicit a prostitute.

In an unexpected turn of events, the prostitute he contacted turned out to be his wife.

Worked outside hometown for many years

According to Sing Tao News Corporation (STNN), the man surnamed Zhang had been working outside of his hometown for many years.

His wife stayed behind to look after their child who attended a school in the area.

Due to the nature of his job, Zhang only returned home during Chinese New Year. On other occasions, his wife and child visited him during the summer holidays.

The family’s life changed for the worse after one fateful night this year.

Received calling cards advertising prostitutes at hotel

STNN reported that the incident happened one week before Chinese New Year.

Zhang had apparently been on his way back to his hometown. Although he had already purchased a train ticket, it was already midnight when he reached the station.

As the station was a distance away from his residence, he decided to stay the night at a nearby hotel and return home in the morning.

Upon settling down in the hotel room, he noticed that someone had slid small cards through the crack under his door.

The cards were allegedly advertising prostitutes and had several phone numbers on them.

Solicited a prostitute & discovered it was his wife

Zhang then proceeded to contact one of the women on the advertisement card.

Following a quick conversation online, the woman he solicited arrived. At first, Zhang allegedly could not identify the woman as she was mostly covered up.

Since it was still winter, the woman was wearing a large padded jacket and a face mask.

On the other hand, the woman seemed to recognise her husband the moment she looked at him, as she immediately started to leave.

Upon closer inspection, Zhang purportedly observed that the woman’s figure bore a similar resemblance to his wife.

It was at this point that he forcibly removed her face mask.

As it turns out, the woman was actually his wife.

Assaulted the prostitute upon realising her identity

Following the awful realisation, Zhang reportedly became enraged and started to assault his wife.

Thankfully, the commotion woke the other hotel guests who alerted the staff.

Zhang was reportedly restrained until authorities arrived at the scene and brought them both to the station.

He was then sentenced to eight days of detention and received a 400 yuan (S$77.54) fine. On the other hand, his wife was given three days of detention and a 200 yuan (S$38.77) fine.

According to Chinese law, those who engage in vices such as prostitution face 10 to 15 days of detention and a fine of up to 5,000 yuan (S$969.20).

If the incident is trivial, offenders will receive up to five days of detention or a 500 yuan (S$96.92) fine.

Hope husband & wife can resolve matter amicably

It’s rare to hear of such an incredible but unfortunate story.

In a cruel twist of fate, the couple’s fate seems to have been thrown into jeopardy. Their marriage and perhaps their family could possibly face an uncertain future.

Nevertheless, we hope that both sides can iron out their differences despite the difficult circumstances.

