Ex-PSA Driver With Dementia Paid A Visit By Former Supervisor On His Birthday

Though dementia often means that one might forget their memories, there are still certain core memories that never really fade.

Recently, the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) took to Facebook to share a heartwarming story about their former employee, Mr Quek Hock Seng. PSA had received a request from Mr Quek’s daughter if they could pay him a visit on his 78th birthday.

Mr Quek’s former supervisor ended up paying him a surprise visit. Despite being diagnosed with dementia, the ex-PSA employee still remembers him fondly. They spent the day reminiscing the good old times.

Source

Before leaving, Mr Neo handed him a framed photo of where they worked, which moved Mr Quek to tears.

Request from ex-PSA employee’s daughter

According to the post, PSA received a request from a lady named Ms Rachel Quek, who wrote to the PSA Health@Home team, hoping they could pay her father a surprise visit on his 78th birthday.

She revealed that her father was a former prime mover driver with PSA Singapore for over 40 years.

Source

Unfortunately, after retiring in 2005, Mr Quek was diagnosed with dementia.

Despite his condition, the former PSA driver still has vivid recollections of the times he had working with PSA and still shares these stories with his family.

Birthday surprise for former PSA driver with dementia

Touched by Ms Quek’s message, Health@Home volunteers decided to abide by her request and paid a visit to Mr Quek on 26 Jul. Additionally, they brought a present for the birthday boy.

One of the volunteers who showed up was Mr Quek’s former supervisor, Mr Neo Kim Swee.

Despite having dementia, Mr Quek recognised his supervisor immediately. They were elated to reunite and spent a wonderful afternoon reminiscing and exchanging delightful memories they had while working in PSA.

Source

As the day flew by, it was time to leave. However, Mr Neo had another surprise for his former employee before leaving.

PSA’s Health@Home team had specially prepared a framed photograph of Keppel Terminal as a birthday gift for Mr Quek.

Source

Upon receiving the gift, Mr Quek was moved to tears as it was exactly where he used to work.

A heartwarming gesture for an ex-employee

It is really heartwarming to see companies taking such good care of their employees, even those who no longer work for them.

Thank you, PSA, for taking the time to allow 2 old friends to catch up and talk about the good times they had shared. We’re equally moved by the moment.

Happy belated birthday Mr Quek, we hope you enjoyed your special day!

Featured image adapted from Port of Singapore Authority on Facebook.