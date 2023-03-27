PSP Secretary-General Francis Yuen Steps Down, Appointed Executive Chairman Of Overseas Company

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PSP Secretary-General Francis Yuen Steps Down

Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Francis Yuen has stepped down from his role, he said on Sunday (26 Mar).

This comes after the PSP’s party conference on the same day. During the conference, a new Central Executive Committee (CEC) was elected.

The CEC is the party’s foremost decision-making body.

Three members of the current CEC did not contest and stepped down from their current roles. They are Mr Yuen, current PSP Vice-Chairman Wang Swee Chuang, and current head of PSP’s youth wing Jess Chua.

PSP’s Francis Yuen took on new role in overseas public listed company

In a press release regarding the PSP leadership shuffle, the party revealed that Mr Yuen has just been appointed as the Executive Chairman of an overseas publicly listed company.

As this new role will affect his ability to lead the party, he decided to step down.

Despite that, Mr Yuen will remain a member of the PSP.

Mr Yuen commented on his decision via a Facebook post made on Sunday evening. He said that he decided to step down due to his enlarged business roles overseas.

The new role will require him to travel frequently and be away from Singapore for extended periods of time.

However, he also said this is a good chance to bring in fresh talents to the PSP to prepare for the next General Election, which must be held by 2025.

He gushed over his pride for the PSP, saying it has achieved many milestones since its inception roughly four years ago.

This is in spite of operating in a constrained environment that was made worse by the pandemic.

“We have been literally ‘pressure cooked’ to graduate from primary school to university,” he noted.

“But the process made PSP more resilient as a party and a force to be reckoned with. PSP is here to stay! We will continue to grow from strength to strength although more work will need to be done to build it into a party of choice. But we will get there!”

New PSP CEC consists of Dr Tan Cheng Bock, NCMPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa among others

The newly elected PSP CEC consists of 12 members. They are:

Dr Tan Cheng Bock

A’bas Bin Kasmani

Dr Ang Yong Guan

Harish Pillay

Hazel Poa Koon Koon

Jeffrey Khoo Poh Tiong

Leong Mun Wai

Nadarajah Loganathan

Peggie Chua

Phang Yew Huat

Tan Chika

Wendy Low Wei Ling

Dr Tan was the founding Secretary-General of the PSP before he handed the reigns over to Mr Yuen in 2021.

The PSP’s two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs), Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa, were also re-elected to the CEC this year.

This new committee will serve for two years, until the next CEC elections in March 2025.

The new PSP Secretary-General will be announced at a later date.

