Punggol Residents Gather Weekly For Tamiya Car Races, Events Attract Participants Of All Ages

Punggol Residents Have Friendly Tamiya Car Races At Communal Areas

Fun outdoor activities are always a hit with families and their young ones, especially now that pandemic restrictions are largely easing.

Certainly, this is evident at the weekly Tamiya car racing event organised by Punggol resident volunteers.

Over the last few weekends, families residing at Punggol Central have been having a blast, taking part in the weekly 4WD Mega Race Track Day at various venues around the estate.

Punggol families come together to race Tamiya cars

In a Facebook post by Punggol Breeze Residents’ Network (RN) on 22 May, photos show the badminton court at Punggol Breeze RN & Horizon RC Common Green bustling with excitement.

A large crowd of families, young and old, gathered at the open-air court for the Mini 4WD Mega Race Track Day, a weekly event organised by Punggol resident volunteers and the Mini 4WD Interest Group.

The race, which is free of charge, encourages Punggol residents to pit their Tamiya cars in a friendly competition against their opponents on colourful racetracks.

Participants stand to win prizes at the end of the race, including trophies, certificates, and Tamiya accessories.

While Tamiya cars were more popular back in the day, the events seem to have attracted younger children too, as photos show them smiling while receiving their prizes.

Residents help to set up race tracks together

Despite the blazing hot afternoon during the 22 May event, some fathers apparently went down early with their children to help set up the tracks.

According to Punggol Breeze RN, kind residents also helped to clear the event space after the race, which they expressed their deepest gratitude for.

While some residents set up and cleaned, others were kind enough to chip in and contribute more prizes for the competitions.

Perhaps seeing the children having the time of their lives without having to look at phone screens encouraged more parents to contribute.

After all, nothing beats seeing smiles on a child’s face.

The post also highlighted the benefits of organising such outdoor activities, such as children reducing their screen times and making new friends through “a similar passion”.

Punggol residents or not, avid Tamiya enthusiasts of all ages can follow Punggol Breeze RN’s Facebook page to keep up to date with upcoming races.

The weekly race will be happening every Sunday, from 4pm to 7pm, on 12 Jun, 19 Jun, and likely even more sessions in July.

So if you haven’t had a chance to check it out, there’s still plenty of time to drop by.

A fun bonding activity for families

With the June holidays happening, this fun event will most likely see even more families joining in.

We applaud the efforts made by the Punggol community to give their residents the fun they have been missing out on during the pandemic, especially for the young ones.

We hope that the future races will run smoothly and that residents will stay safe while partaking in the events.

Featured image adapted from Punggol Breeze RN on Facebook.