Netizen Spots Photogenic Purple Pigeon With Orange Breast & Enchanting Eyes

Pigeons are a common sight in our streets and skies. But recently, one particular pigeon has turned heads for its multicoloured feathers and enchanting eyes.

A local photographer by the name of Ronazira Ahmad Salleh spotted the photogenic purple pigeon at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

We’ve seen many pigeons in our city, but none can match the beauty of this exotic creature.

Purple pigeon a mix of multi-coloured hues

In her post on the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook page, Ms Ronazira shared that she spotted the pigeon in a tree at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

The eye-catching bird pecked on a flower called Dillenia Suffruticosa — a plant native to the Philippines.

Not surprisingly, the pretty bird has caused a buzz for its yellow and orange breast, as well as its head and wings dyed in varying shades of violet.

Take a closer look at its mesmerising eyes and you’ll find it’s a blend of purple, red, and pink hues.

Netizens guess what species of pigeon it is

We may not see pigeons with this unique colour combination around our estates often, so we hoped to learn more about this hidden beauty.

One commenter claimed that it is a fruit pigeon, a species known for its iridescent plumage. However, its unusual hue could be caused by a genetic defect.

A check on the Singapore Birds Project blog, however, leads us to derive that it could either be a Pink-necked Green Pigeon or a Little Green Pigeon.

Pigeon apparently commonly seen in Singapore

If you’re hoping to see this photogenic purple pigeon in real life, Ms Ronazira claims she saw it in a tree near a pond, just after the reserve’s Visitor Centre.

Perhaps you’ll have the same luck too, if you decide to visit the wetland reserve in the future.

Otherwise, keep an eye out on your surroundings since pigeons are very common in Singapore. Who knows, this majestic one may be hiding among them.

Hope we’ll see more beautiful creatures around

This wonderful discovery proves that there are many beautiful creatures hidden in our parks.

Perhaps taking the time to appreciate our surrounding greeneries could also lead to unusual discoveries.

Just remember to admire the wonderful animals from a distance, and don’t intrude in their natural space.

