Passers-By Get Close To Python Seen Coiled Around Jiak Kim Bridge, It Eventually Slithers Away

While the past year has been difficult for humans, it seems to have been fun for Singapore’s wildlife.

All sorts of creatures were seen in the city, from a magnificent white horse to a modelling monkey and hungry hornbills.

Of course, more dangerous creatures like pythons were encountered too, to the misfortune of some community cats.

The trend of python sightings was continued when this one was spotted literally hanging out on a bridge in Robertson Quay.

Our beloved otters – who’re almost our national animal by now – were also seen nearby, perhaps being kaypoh as usual.

That proves that their kaypoh instinct is definitely stronger than their survival instinct.

Python hangs out on bridge on 5 Jan

On Tuesday (5 Jan), a netizen posted photos and videos of a python that he saw coiled around the railings of Jiak Kim Bridge.

From the photos, it looked like the creature was taking a break from the stresses of being a snake, and decided to perch there to enjoy the cool weather and watch the world go by.

Passers-by come close, take photos

Unfortunately, as humans often do, intrigued passers-by just couldn’t leave it alone.

Showing little fear, they peered at the python, some even went up a little too close for comfort to take admittedly stunning photos.

To Mr Bernard Seah, who took the above close-up, we admire your ill-advised bravery but wouldn’t advise anybody to do the same.

Otters also spotted nearby

Never one to miss a wildlife event, Singapore’s resident otters were also spotted in the vicinity.

Perhaps they saw people stopping to stare at the reptile, and decided to indulge in some kaypoh behaviour, as they’re known to do.

Python finally slithers away

Eventually, the poor python couldn’t take any more scrutiny, and decided to move down to a less visible spot.

It finally slithered into the gutter and back into hiding behind some vegetation, all the while still being filmed.

Guess it’s just too difficult to lead a quiet life when you’re a high-profile reptile.

Leave pythons alone when seen

Although pythons aren’t an everyday sight in Singapore, they’re actually the most common type of snakes here, according to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

Acres advises the public to leave pythons alone when seen. But if they’re found within the built environment, do contact the its wildlife rescue hotline at 9783-7782 and they’ll try to catch it.

Thankfully for the Jiak Kim Bridge python, its celebrity was short-lived as it left before being caught.

