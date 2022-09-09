8 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II That Show She’s The Eternal Monarch Of The UK

Queen Elizabeth II Assumed Thorne At 25 & Worked With 15 UK Prime Ministers During Reign

For many of us, Queen Elizabeth II ruled the monarch of the United Kingdom (UK) for as long as we’ve been alive, until her unfortunate demise early on 9 Sep 2022 (Singapore time).

Having reigned for more than 70 years, the Queen might even be seen by some as the ‘eternal monarch’ of the UK.

While Her Majesty is no longer with us, here are some lesser-known facts about her that you may want to know, apart from what will be immortalised in History textbooks.

From her reign through 15 Prime Ministers (PMs) to her iconic visits to our Little Red Dot, here are 10 facts about the beloved Queen that describe her and her relationship with Singapore.

1. Queen Elizabeth II assumed throne at age 25

Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, she was originally far down the line of royal succession.

However, things changed when her grandfather, King George V, passed away in 1936.

While her uncle Edward VIII initially assumed the throne, he abdicated the position within months, over his relationship with an American divorcee.

Next in line was her father, who became King George VI in 1937. She, in turn, became the heir apparent.

In 1952, King George VI passed away from a blood clot in his heart. Then in Kenya, his daughter flew back to Britain as Queen Elizabeth II at the young age of 25.

2. Worked with 15 UK Prime Ministers including Churchhill

Since assuming the throne, Her Majesty remained Queen for more than seven decades, becoming the longest-serving monarch in British history.

To put the length of her reign into perspective, Queen Elizabeth II worked with 15 Prime Ministers during her time on the throne, the first being the late Winston Churchill.

The last, of course, is the current Conservative leader Liz Truss, whom she appointed two days before her demise.

3. Was together with Prince Philip for 73 years

Queen Elizabeth’s marriage to her husband, Prince Philip, was a relationship that almost ran parallel to her reign.

Having tied the knot in 1947, their marriage lasted nearly 74 years until Prince Philip’s death in Apr 2021.

The couple had four children, comprising three sons and one daughter:

Princes Charles

Princess Anne

Prince Andrew

Prince Edward

4. Visited Singapore thrice in 1972, 1989 & 2006.

On her first visit to Singapore in 1972, the then 46-year-old made a stop in Toa Payoh and visited some residents at their new HDB flats.

On her second visit, the Queen was received by then President Wee Kim Wee and PM Lee Kuan Yew for a state banquet at the Istana, reports The Straits Times.

She also visited Townsville Primary School – then in Ang Mo Kio – the Tanjong Pagar Conservation Area, as well as Kranji War Memorial.

The Queen visited Toa Payoh and Kranji on her final trip here in 2006, even returning to one of the flats she visited during her maiden trip.

There, she was served a drink in the same glass she drank from more than 30 years ago on her first visit.

She also met PM Lee Hsien Loong and attended another state banquet at the Istana.

5. Queen Elizabeth II has landmarks in Singapore named after her

Singaporeans can also look for other ‘Easter Eggs’ here in our country that link back to Queen Elizabeth II.

Queenstown, for example, was initiated in 1952 as Singapore’s first satellite town and named after the Queen’s coronation.

The MRT station located in the estate similarly goes by the same name.

Looking southward to the Promenade area, Queen Elizabeth Walk was likewise named as such to mark the coronation of the Queen.

6. Lived a frugal life

Despite being a member of royalty, Queen Elizabeth II was known for her frugal ways and recycling habits.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that she only used six out of the 775 rooms in her huge palace.

Presumably to save electricity, the Queen reportedly also banned the use of light bulbs that were greater than 40 watts.

Though she might be significantly wealthier than the layperson, her breakfast was as simple as they came.

According to SCMP, her daily breakfast comprised of Kellogg’s Cornflakes eaten out of a Tupperware.

Beauty-wise, the Queen didn’t seem to be a fan of splurging on expensive items, having used Essie’s Ballet Slippers nail polish for the past 28 years. The sheer pink gel polish costs just S$14 (US$10).

7. Loved corgis & horses

The Queen’s enthusiasm for living a simple life was perhaps matched by her love for animals.

A fan of corgis, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly owned more than 30 canines of the species since she assumed the throne.

At the time of her passing, Her Majesty purportedly owned four dogs, two of which were pure corgis.

Queen Elizabeth II was also extremely fond of horses since she was given a pony at age 4.

Besides being an accomplished rider, the Queen was also particularly interested in the breeding of race horses.

8. Trained as an auto mechanic & truck driver

Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II was also the only female Royal to have served in the army.

In 1944, when World War 2 was still ongoing, the Queen apparently enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service and trained as an auto mechanic and truck driver.

Her Majesty was also described as a “passionate driver“. According to some reports, she drove the late-Saudi Prince Abdullah in a land rover, taking her Asian counterpart by surprise.

A constant amidst a changing world

Having reigned for more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II was a constant even as the global landscape underwent dramatic changes.

Even though her passing would be mourned by many around the world, it’s clear she had lived life to the fullest, pursuing her passions and inspiring individuals in all corners of the world.

Our condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the UK during these trying times.

Featured image adapted from The Royal Family on Facebook.