‘People just care about the public holiday’: S’pore TikToker saddened by lack of ‘hype’ for GE2025

Edupreneur Kevin Wee aka Radical Kindness shares he ‘might run’ for upcoming election

In a TikTok video posted on Friday (18 April), user @radical_kindness_ announced that he “might run” in the upcoming General Election (GE2025).

The TikToker, whose real name is Kevin Wee, is a speaker, creator, author, and edupreneur.

A proud Singaporean, he made it clear that his potential candidacy isn’t driven by “money, fame, or attention”.

Sharing his aspirations for his country, Mr Wee emphasised that he is not “anti-establishment for the sake of it”, adding:

I can love my country and want progress.

Since posting, the six-minute video has attracted over 32,000 views and more than 800 likes.

Saddened that ‘people just care about the public holiday’

Following his announcement, Mr Wee shared his thoughts on the upcoming GE.

He feels that this year’s election is “very rushed”, with Singaporeans heading to the polls on 3 May — just 17 days after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday (15 April).

He also expressed disappointment that the significance of the event has been “muted”, with many seemingly focused only on the public holiday.

“I thought in the TikTok generation, people would care more. There would be more hype, more buzz, but no!” he exclaimed.

Reflecting on his younger days, Mr Wee recalled the excitement, warmth, and passion of the rallies, where thousands of Singaporeans would come together.

“Where is that now?” he questioned.

While he understands that Singapore is now comfortable and stable, Mr Wee believes that, as a small nation, the country should not become complacent.

Inspired by Dr Chee Soon Juan’s speech 12 years ago

Mr Wee went on to share how a speech by Dr Chee Soon Juan 12 years ago deeply inspired him.

Speaking about “the importance of compassion and not just competence, of empathy and not just efficiency”, Dr Chee’s words brought Mr Wee to tears.

At a time when he felt disenfranchised and disillusioned, the speech gave him hope when he otherwise felt lost.

While he may not agree with all of Dr Chee’s policies, it was the latter’s “tenacity” and “sheer resilience” that sparked Mr Wee’s deep interest in his own country.

“I wish that young people today would be more interested,” he lamented.

Aims to use Radical Kindness to engage people in election & politics

Mr Wee founded Radical Kindness, a media movement aimed at fostering compassion by spreading kindness, in 2023.

He plans to use his businesses to fund the platform, dedicating it entirely to creating change and sharing the topics he cares most about.

“I love my country, I love my people,” he declared. “I’ve stayed here to campaign for social causes, run social enterprises, and be involved in education and mental health, because that’s where my passion lies.”

He believes there is still much work to be done.

Looking back, Mr Wee compared Singapore to a swamp 50 years ago, reflecting on how far the nation has come as a multicultural, multiracial, and multilingual society.

He feels that the younger generation simply doesn’t understand how much of a privilege it is to live in Singapore.

“It is an anomaly in the world,” he said, emphasising how rare it is to have “such unity and understanding despite our differences”.

He vowed to cover the elections as much as he can, aiming to spark interest among the public.

“Be proud of our country and care about our politics, because it involves you and me.”

