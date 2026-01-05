Fire breaks out at office in Raffles Institution, staff & students evacuated

Damage from Raffles Institution fire largely confined to admin block, says principal

A fire broke out in Raffles Institution (RI) on Monday (5 Jan), leading to the evacuation of staff and students.

It took place in an administration block of the school in Bishan, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Raffles Institution fire involved the contents of an office

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 12.30pm on 5 Jan.

It took place at 1 Raffles Institution Lane — the address of RI.

The blaze involved the contents of an office on level 2, within an administrative block of the school.

Fire spread across area the size of 5-room HDB flat

After the fire ignited, it spread across an area that was roughly the size of a five-room HDB flat, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

This prompted the evacuation of staff and students to a safe place.

SCDF, which reportedly arrived almost immediately, extinguished the fire using three water jets.

No injuries were reported, with the cause of the fire under investigation.

Fire did not affect school operations: Principal

RI principal Aaron Loh told The Straits Times (ST) that the fire broke out at about 12.20pm.

According to initial assessments, the damage caused is “largely confined” to one level of the administrative block.

The blaze did not affect school operations, he said, adding:

RI has extended support to those affected by the incident.

The school is working with SCDF to ascertain the cause of the fire.

9 reported fires in 5 days

The RI fire is the latest in a string of fires that have occurred in residential and non-residential premises since the start of this year.

At least one fire has broken out each day, starting with one at Our Tampines Hub shortly after the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Also on 1 Jan, a fire was reported at an 11th-floor of Block 462 Sembawang Drive.

2 Jan and 3 Jan saw three separate HDB fires, two in Tampines and one in Bukit Purmei, while Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and an industrial building in Sungei Kadut also went up in smoke on 2 Jan.

On Sunday (4 Jan), about 20 residents were evacuated after a residential unit on the 21st floor of People’s Park Complex caught fire.

