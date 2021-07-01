Rainforest Lumina Has 50% Off Tickets Till 7 Jul For Final Season

Rainforest Lumina is known for its enchanting night walks and interactive zones. If you’ve tried their multisensory experience in the past, then you’ll likely be excited by their latest comeback.

On Thursday (1 Jul), Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) shared that Rainforest Lumina will return for its final season. The adventure, featuring Rainforest’s Lumina Creature Crew, will run from 8 Jul 2021 till 13 Feb 2022.

The best part is that tickets are at 50% off till 7 Jul, so you should chope your slot soon.

Let’s take a glimpse of the immersive activities you can try there.

Mesmerising night walks at Rainforest Lumina

As with past seasons, Rainforest Lumina will bring mesmerising nighttime experiences by combining natural sights, scents, and sounds of wildlife.

Source

Past visitors will be able to return to beloved zones like the Luminous Pathway. Go with family or friends, and foster a newfound appreciation for wildlife by the end of your journey.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

As you walk through the Shimmering Islands, you’ll find luminous fields engulfed in thousands of shimmering pixel lights that pulsate to the rhythm of the night.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Meet the Creature Crew

Visitors will also get an opportunity to meet Rainforest Lumina’s Creature Crew—made up of 8 virtual animals.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Each creature embodies a unique virtue that will teach us the importance of coexistence between humans and nature.

Source

During the spectacle, guests will be able to play and sing with members of the crew.

Source

Outdoor enthusiasts can also dance in digital thunderstorms and hear the glorious symphony conducted by Bob—the playful otter and bandleader.

Source

How to get tickets

Interested guests can purchase tickets for Rainforest Lumina at the Wildlife Reserves Singapore website. Until Wednesday (7 Jun), early birds can avail the Rainforest Lumina tickets at 50% off.

Thereafter, Singapore residents can enjoy 30% off deals with tickets priced at $12.60 (UP $18) for adults or youth and $9.80 (UP $14) for children or seniors, according to the website.

Tickets can also be redeemed with SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

Here are more details about this event:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rainforest Lumina

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road, 729826

Date: 8 Jul 2021-13 Feb 2022

Opening Hours: 7.15pm–12am (Last entry at 10.15pm) (Thurs – Sun)

Telephone: +65 6269 3411

Website: Rainforest Lumina WRS

Visitors from other Wildlife Reserve Singapore day parks – Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, or Singapore Zoo – can opt to top up $10 to wrap up their wildlife journey with Rainforest Lumina.

Venture into the luminous rainforest

Rainforest Lumina’s comeback gives us a new opportunity to venture into spellbinding rainforests.

Pretty soon, we’ll be enthralled by their immersive activities and interactive Creature Crew. While we can’t wait to travel just yet, this event reminds us that we can always look forward to something new close to home.

Do you know anyone interested in returning to Rainforest Lumina? Tag them in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wildlife Reserves Singapore & by MS News.