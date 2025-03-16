Stunning sun halo appears over S’pore sky, first sighting in nearly five years

Even Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared a snapshot of the sun halo on Facebook.

By - 16 Mar 2025, 10:59 am

Singaporeans were left in awe on Saturday (15 Mar) as a breathtaking sun halo formed in the sky, encircling the sun in a rare celestial spectacle.

The mesmerising optical phenomenon — known as a 22-degree halo — occurs when sunlight interacts with ice crystals suspended in high-altitude clouds, refracting light to create a luminous ring around the sun.

Rare sun halo stuns Singaporeans

According to The Straits Times (ST), the halo appeared due to the presence of thin, ice-crystal-laden clouds, which are rarely seen in Singapore’s warm and humid climate.

The halo’s brilliant ring, measuring about 22 degrees from the sun, captivated many residents, prompting them to capture and share the spectacle on social media.

Image courtesy of Joanna Tan

The National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed that sun halos are an uncommon occurrence in Singapore due to frequent low- to mid-level cloud cover, which often obscures the necessary atmospheric conditions.

“Count yourself lucky!” NEA said of those who spotted this rare phenomenon.

Image courtesy of Glenda Tan

The last recorded sun halo in Singapore was nearly five years ago, on 8 September 2021.

Netizens capture rare moment

Captivated residents took to social media to share their awe and photos.

The breathtaking event has ignited lively discussions among weather enthusiasts and experts, all eager to understand the unusual atmospheric conditions that made the halo possible.

Even Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined in, sharing a snapshot of the halo on Facebook with the caption: “A rare and spectacular sight in the skies above!”

Source: Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook

