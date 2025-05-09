‘Ceiling fan damn power’: Redditors suggest ways to get through humid nights in S’pore without air-con

Redditors share ways to make humid nights in Singapore more bearable

Recent nights in Singapore have been especially humid, especially for those with no air-conditioning.

On Wednesday (7 May), a user took to the AskSingapore Reddit forum to ask how residents in Singapore were dealing with the stuffy nights.

Unsurprisingly, the thread titled “30 degree nights in Singapore. How are you coping without aircon?” quickly gained traction, amassing over 200 comments within two days.

Redditors suggest blasting ceiling fan, dehumidifiers & sleeping in breathable clothes

Getting the ball rolling, the thread starter lamented that nights are noticeably warmer this month and asked other Redditors how they were sleeping without air-conditioning.

Many netizens suggested installing a ceiling fan directly above the bed and putting it on ‘full blast’.

“Ceiling fan is damn power”, one user wrote, adding that it can even get too cold.

Another user recommended showering at night right before bed.

“Get a dehumidifier,” a user said. They pointed out that dehumidifiers remove moisture from the air, making it more bearable.

Source: Reddit

Other users suggested sleeping in breathable clothing, going shirtless, or even naked.

For greater comfort, one suggested getting silky bedsheets and toppers that are cool to the touch.

