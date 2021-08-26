Redhill Outlet Sale Requires Full Vaccination Or Negative Pet Result For Entry

Sneakerheads will recognise LINK outlet store, a company in Redhill that hosts warehouse sales for apparel and sporting goods every few months. Much like past events, shoppers are in for tempting bargains at their latest sale.

Source

LINK is offering up to 80% off discounts on sneakers, sportswear, and backpacks. Expect deals from popular brands like Under Armour, Adidas, Puma, and New Balance.

Source

Here’s a sneak peek of what shoppers will find in-store.

Redhill outlet sale has sneakers from $35

Purchasing quality sneakers for the entire fam can put a giant hole in your wallet, especially when a pair typically costs more than $100. Fortunately, the LINK outlet warehouse sale is coming to the rescue with shoes from $35 for adults.

Source

Despite doing everything possible to prevent wear and tear on our footwear, we can’t fight the inevitable passing of time. If you need to replace some kicks in your wardrobe, now’s the right moment to shop.

Source

Whether you’re going shopping or hiking on nature trails, you’ll definitely find shoes that’ll keep your feet warm and comfortable for up to 80% off their usual prices.

Source

Maybe you’ll even find a fashion-forward pair among these Under Armour sneakers in diverse styles.

Source

Puma fans rejoice! From lightweight running shoes to one with on-trend silhouettes, you’ll be able to afford the fanciest fits at a much more affordable price tag.

Source

Puma sneakers from $25 for kids

Growing kids often need a new pair of kicks every year. Hence, you’ll be happy to learn that shoes for kiddos start from just $25.

Source

Parents should have their eyes set on the Puma Kids Flyer Runner and Puma NRGY Rupture which will likely help them keep up on family-friendly hiking trails.

Source

Sportswear from $20

Gone are the days when you resisted the urge to grab more comfortable sports attire for workouts. LINK is offering shoes tops, pants, tights, and jackets from $15.

Source

Whether you’re doing yoga sessions at home or running in the park, you’ll find stylish activewear from Puma to keep you going during the toughest moments.

Source

Backpacks & bags from $20

Backpacks and bags can store our work essentials when we want to go out for a change of scenery. If you think your good ole backpack needs a fresh upgrade, you’ll be able to find a few choices here from $20.

Source

Redhill outlet sale until 29 August

The LINK Outlet Warehouse sale runs from Thursday (26 Aug) to Sunday (29 Aug).

Interested shoppers must be either fully vaccinated or have negative PET results from an MOH-approved Covid-19 test provider within 24 hours before their visits. Meanwhile, kids 12 years and below must be from the same household to gain entry.

Source

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in stopping by:

LINK Warehouse Sale

Address: 9 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159638

Dates: 26–29 Aug 2021

Opening hours: 11am–7pm

Nearest MRT: Redhill Station

Stay safe while you shop

The LINK outlet warehouse sale is truly a godsend for bargain hunters.

While we understand the excitement about the sale, do remember to follow social distancing measures and wear your masks properly.

We sincerely hope all interested sneakerheads will have a fun and safe shopping experience.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.