LINK Warehouse Sale Has 80% Off Deals On Adidas & Puma Shoes & Outfits

Bargain hunters in Singapore would be familiar with LINK outlet store — the company in Redhill that regularly organises warehouse sale where shoes and apparel are available for a fraction of their original price.

Though its previous sale in January might be over, LINK will be having another sale from 1-4 Apr with up to 80% off sportswear and shoes.

Participating brands include Nike, Adidas, Puma, and New Balance.

Here are some deals you can look forward to.

Adidas & Puma shoes from $30

Our shoes – be it for running or hiking – are subject to wear and tear. To prevent yourself from getting injured, you might want to get a new pair of sneakers at the sale.

The LINK Warehouse Sale is jam-packed with shelves full of assorted kicks at just $50, so you can finally keep up with the latest sneaker trends.

Get the Ultraboost x Parley that will keep your feet comfy as you run to achieve your weight-loss goals. At just $85 a pair, you’ll be saving a whopping $215 too.

Robust and lightweight Puma kicks will set you back just $30. We’ve got our eyes set on the striking X-Ray Lite DUO and C-Skate which are ideal for various sports activities at only $40.

Adidas & Puma apparel from $20

Sports apparel are classic faves that can last in our wardrobe for years. They aren’t just exclusive for sports activities, you can even slip them on and lounge the entire day at home as well.

Puma also has a wide selection of well-designed and colourful shirts, so you’re guaranteed to find several that will align with your personal aesthetic.

Given the unbearable heat of late, these caps can also double as visors to protect your eyes from the glaring sun rays.

Whether you’re catching up with friends or going for a walk, you’ll need a backpack that can store all your essentials. Look no further from these Adidas bags which are price at 50% off their original price.

According to the poster, menswear will range from $20 to $55. But if you need new bags to store your gym or hiking essentials, you can snag a new one from $35.

Ladies can also expect a diverse selection of shoes, jackets, and yoga pants available from $20.

Those on a budget can also opt for Puma apparel which is equally stylish but at more affordable prices. Keep it simple with their minimalist shirts and shorts available from $13.

Kids’ apparel from $8.50 at Redhill warehouse sale

There’ll also be a section at the sale where parents can get clothes and bags for their ‘lil ones.

Families that plan to go for a swim can get UV tops from $9.90 for kids and $35 for adults.

Kids grow at alarming rates, and parents often get headaches when their children outgrow their shoes.

At the sale, kids will be able to get new pairs of shoes for $25 and shirts from $8.50.

There’s even an adorable fox backpack available for just $15.

Redhill Warehouse sale until 4 Apr

The LINK Warehouse sale will run between Thursday (1 Apr) and Sunday (4 Apr).

Interested shoppers can enjoy priority access from 11am by scanning the QR code below.

Here are more deets if you plan on heading down.

LINK Warehouse Sale

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159636

Dates: 1–4 Apr 2021

Opening hours: 11am–7pm

Nearest MRT: Redhill Station

Make a visit over the weekend

LINK Outlet Warehouse sales often attract large crowds, so we suggest opting for their priority booking or arriving early so you can snag the products that you want.

Do remember to abide by safe distancing measures while there to keep yourself and others safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

