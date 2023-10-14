Causeway Point Retro Snacks Shop Has Old-School Biscuits & Sweets, Relive Your Childhood Joy

Nelly’s Retro Snacks Opens At Causeway Point With Favourite Old-School Treats

For many adults today, a lot of their favourite childhood treats may be harder to find — but along comes Nelly’s Retro Snacks to save the day. With two stores already in Singapore, they’ve now opened their third outlet at Causeway Point in Woodlands.

Besides a wide range of nostalgic snacks, there’s also a special opening offer of goodie bags for customers who spend a minimum amount.

Causeway Point retro snacks shop has wide variety of sweets

Supermarkets and convenience stores are so prevalent that you can get snacks anytime you want. But old-school snacks may be harder to find unless there are speciality stores near you.

Residents up North need not look further than Causeway Point, as Nelly’s Retro Snacks has just opened there today (14 Oct).

With treats for people of all ages, there’s something to please the kiddos, parents and even grandparents.

The young ones would be easiest to satisfy with the array of sweets like Yupi gummies, Airheads, Maoam and Choki Choki chocolate paste.

Among the shelves, parents may spot familiar childhood sweets, such as what appears to be a Polo mint equivalent.

Old-school biscuits like those from mama shops

Neighbourhood mama shops may be scarce, but you don’t have to hunt one down to find their usual offerings.

Nelly’s Retro Snacks has all the biscuits you’ve probably nibbled on as a kid — from pineapple jam to ice gem and alphabet biscuits.

Grab a few packets so you can leave some in the kitchen and sneak others to your work-from-home station for stress snacking.

Those who have less of a sweet tooth need not fret as there are savoury snacks like crackers, nuts and keropok too.

Good news for those who may have grabbed one too many snacks to bring home — the store has free goodie bags with a mix of different treats for you.

But these are only limited to the first 50 customers who spend S$10 and above on the first three days of the store’s opening. So be there early and note that you’ll only have till Monday (16 Oct) to score the freebie.

To check out what the store has to offer, here’s how you can find it:



Nelly’s Retro Snacks

Address: 1 Woodlands Square, Causeway Point Level 5 K-01/K-02, Singapore 738099

Opening hours: TBC

Nearest MRT station: Woodlands

Folks in other parts of Singapore may want to check out their outlets at Junction Nine in Yishun or Punggol Plaza, where they sell old-school biscuits in tins like the good ‘ole days.

These outlets also have Craze Hottis for those who miss the once-famous warm, convenience store crackers. Tag someone with whom you’d like to visit the stores.

Featured image adapted from Nelly’s Retro Snacks Singapore on Facebook.