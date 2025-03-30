Driver in M’sia goes after police vehicle in reverse police chase, tells officer he left wallet on rear window

Car goes after police vehicle to tell officer he left wallet on rear window

In a reverse police chase, a civilian car driver went after a police vehicle in Malaysia until the authorities finally stopped on the side of the road.

Footage of the incident was posted on TikTok by user @eddyazuan a day ago and has since gained 1.6 million views.

“For the first time in my life, I ‘stopped’ a police patrol car and felt like I was a law enforcement officer,” the man captioned his post.

Officer left wallet on rear window

In the dashcam footage, the car is seen driving on the highway when a police car passes by it.

The civilian car follows the police vehicle for a time before using its high beam to signal the other party to stop.

Finally, the police car stops on the roadside, with two officers getting out of the vehicle, looking confused.

The car driver, who also came out of his car, then points to the wallet on the rear window of the police car and says to them, “There’s your wallet”.

The officer who drove the police car picks up his wallet, laughing at his mistake, and thanks the civilian before returning inside their vehicle.

Netizens get good laugh from reverse police chase

Since the OP pulled a reverse card on the officers, some commented that the officers now know the feeling of being chased.

Some even added that the civilian should have asked for the officer’s driver’s licence when he pulled them over to stay true to the scenario.

One commenter jokingly asked if the police make a report at the police station when they lose their wallets.

Meanwhile, some users said the incident proves the police are not too different from us and commended the civilian driver for his good deed.

Featured image adapted from @eddyazuan on TikTok.