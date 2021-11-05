Teen Who Backflipped In Rhino Enclosure Absent For Court Hearing, Issued Arrest Warrant

Last December, a Singaporean TikToker uploaded footage of himself trespassing into a rhino enclosure and performing a backflip. He was subsequently charged with criminal trespassing.

Since then, Ralph has found himself in more trouble as he not only took drugs while on bail but also cut off his electronic tag, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

On Friday (5 Nov), the 19-year-old failed to turn up for a court hearing, apparently because his parents were unable to wake him up.

The judge has since issued an arrest warrant against him, enabling the police to help in the endeavour.

Teen who trespassed rhino enclosure absent for hearing

On Friday (5 Nov), Ralph was scheduled for a bail review, which came after the 19-year-old allegedly committed 4 fresh offences.

However, Ralph was nowhere to be seen on Friday (5 Nov) afternoon as required.

Instead, his lawyer Mr Nathan told the court that “he had difficulty waking up” and that even his parents found no success in waking him up that morning, reports CNA.

Mr Nathan requested a warrant of arrest to be issued as he required help to take Ralph into custody. He added that the 19-year-old might not voluntarily turn himself in even if they spoke to him.

In the end, the judge issued a warrant of arrest so police officers could aid in Ralph’s arrest. Ralph’s lawyer also provided information that Ralph was currently at home.

The TikToker is expected to plead guilty on 22 Nov.

Charged for trespassing into rhino enclosure and killing frog

The 19-year-old was first charged in July with 4 charges, including mischief, criminal trespassing, and vandalism.

Subsequently, fresh charges were tabled against him for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to a frog.

This was linked to an incident last Christmas Eve in which he killed a frog after striking it with a ball on a foosball table.

While out on bail for $15,000, Ralph allegedly consumed drugs in Aug 2021 and failed to turn up for several urine tests at the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

He subsequently had his bail revoked and was remanded for a month.

Broke bail once again by allegedly cutting off electronic tag

After the period in remand, there was reportedly “significant improvement” to Ralph’s behaviour.

He was then granted bail of $20,000.

However, Ralph allegedly committed fresh offences while out on bail again, including cutting off his electronic tag on 26 Oct.

In light of the allegedly new offences, the prosecution called for an urgent bail review on 5 Nov as they sought to have his latest bail revoked.

Hope he’d be more cooperative

It’s troubling to hear about Ralph absence in court that despite getting into trouble with the law multiple times.

We hope he takes the charges against him seriously and will cooperate with the prosecution process.

