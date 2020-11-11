Some Ribena Cordial Bottles With Expiry Dates From 17 Aug 2021 To 16 Oct 2021 Affected

Ribena is probably one of the most popular cordial drinks in Singapore. Sweet yet refreshing, it’s common for families to have the blackcurrant beverage at home.

If you’ve recently purchased a bottle, you might wanna hold up and read this.

On Wednesday (11 Nov), Ribena Singapore issued an advisory sharing that some batches of the cordial drink have reportedly seen changes in appearance and taste before their expiry dates.

They took to Facebook advising customers not to consume products from the affected batches.

Consumers advised not to drink from Ribena cordial bottles

According to the Facebook post, Suntory – which distributes Ribena products – will be conducting a “voluntary withdrawal” of Ribena cordial after the reported issues.

In light of the complaints, folks from Suntory is conducting an investigation to get to the bottom of the abnormal findings.

The affected batches reportedly include a “small percentage” of 1- and 2-litre bottled cordial with expiry dates from 17 Aug 2021 to 16 Oct 2021.

Though not all product with expiry dates within the period are affected, customers are advised to not consume products that taste or look strange.

Those who have purchased Ribena Blackcurrent Fruit Cordial Bottles with expiry dates within the period can contact Suntory via the following means if they’re unsure about their product’s quality:

Phone : 1800-645-9551 (9am-6pm, Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays)

: 1800-645-9551 (9am-6pm, Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays) Email: marketing.sg@suntory.com

Inform your friends who love the blackcurrant beverage

If you know anyone who loves Ribena and buys their cordial bottles on the regular, inform them about the recall so that they may take the necessary steps.

We hope Ribena will eventually get to the bottom of the cause.

