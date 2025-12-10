Car in Romania goes flying over other vehicles after hitting kerb in roundabout, driver miraculously survives

Car hits kerb and goes flying in high-speed accident in Romania, driver fainted due to diabetic episode

A Mercedes went flying after hitting the kerb at a roundabout in Romania, crashing violently after flying over several vehicles.

The driver, who had suffered a medical emergency, somehow survived the crash.

According to Euro Weekly News, the accident occurred in the city of Oradea, Romania, at 9.35pm on 3 Dec.

A bus and two cars were headed into a roundabout when a Mercedes in the opposite direction drove straight towards them at high speed.

The Mercedes hit the kerb without slowing down and was immediately launched into the air.

It sailed over two other cars like a missile before loudly crashing off-screen.

All the vehicles in the roundabout quickly came to a stop after the incident.

Injured driver fined by police

The car incurred extensive damage to the front after hitting a lamp post during the accident.

The 49-year-old driver was freed from the wreckage and later rushed to the hospital.

Despite suffering multiple fractures, he managed to survive the horrific crash.

According to initial reports, he had suffered a diabetic episode and fainted behind the wheel, causing the crash.

Police officers confirmed that the Mercedes driver was not drink driving at the time.

The police later suspended the driver’s licence for 90 days and fined him 1,620 lei (S$479) for driving in the wrong direction at the roundabout.

Featured image adapted from Bihor Online on Facebook.