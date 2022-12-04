Ronaldo Claims Korea’s Cho Gue-sung Insulted Him During Match, So He Told Him To Shut Up

Ronaldo Accuses Cho Gue-sung Of Insulting Him During Match At World Cup 2022

The World Cup 2022 is now in the knockout stage, with the last 16 teams having booked their spots through several intense matches. The process also packed many upsets for avid football fans to remember.

One of them was South Korea’s victory over Portugal, enabling them to advance to the second and final stage of the tournament.

Their last-minute goal, however, wasn’t the only surprise during the match.

In the 65th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted, appearing visibly upset with the decision. He then alleged that South Korean player Cho Gue-sung had insulted him during the game.

Cho Gue-sung allegedly insulted Ronaldo by telling him to leave quickly

The Mirror reports that Ronaldo was upset after his substitution in the 65th minute of the match.

As he was leaving the pitch, he visibly clashed with South Korean player Cho Gue-Sung. The pair exchanged heated words before Ronaldo eventually left the field.

He did so while holding a finger to his lips, captured by cameras in the area.

When questioned, the former Manchester United forward downplayed the incident. He alleged that Cho had insulted him, leading to the confrontation.

“Before my substitution, one of their players was telling me to leave quickly,” said Ronaldo. “I told him to shut up, he has no authority, he doesn’t have to say anything.”

Cho wasn’t the only one to face his wrath, however. According to Portuguese publication A Bola, he shouted towards the bench:

You’re in such a hurry to take me off.

Cho’s team member denies witnessing confrontation

Addressing the incident after the match, Portugal’s coach Santos Fernandes told reporters that Ronaldo’s temperament was due to his altercation with Cho.

“Ronaldo came off the pitch angry, yes, but with the Korean player who was insulting him and sending him away from the pitch,” Santos said.

He added that he heard what Cho said in English and had no doubt that Ronaldo’s allegation was true.

“[Cho] was not aggressive, he was only verbally aggressive, he was speaking in English to Cristiano,” Santos continued, ESPN reports. “Cristiano said, ‘Perhaps he had a bad day’.”

Cho’s teammate, South Korean midfielder Hwang In-Beom weighed in on the incident as well. However, he had no comment on the matter.

“I didn’t see it, I was too tired,” he said. “I was looking at the ground, so I didn’t see it, and I have nothing to say.”

Featured image adapted from ESPN.