Royal Albatross Cruise Now Allows Smol Doggos Onboard In A New Package Deal

Cruises and yacht trips have become an alternative escape for most people since travel restrictions were implemented. For those with smol doggos, you can now bring your furkids onboard a cruise for an experience of a lifetime.

The Royal Albatross recently rolled out its first-ever Dog Cruise package.

Not only will you be able to relax on the waters while digging into your 3-course meal, but your doggo will also get to enjoy the scenery and have its own lil feast — desserts included.

First-ever cruise for smol doggos in Singapore

Well-known to Singaporeans as the quintessential spot for anniversaries and proposals, Royal Albatross has since expanded its operations to include a first-ever doggo experience.

The Royal Albatross is a 4 masted, 22-sail Tall Ship berthed at Resorts World Sentosa.

Most people would be familiar with the sight of the majestic ship while making their way into Sentosa by foot.

With their new doggo inclusive package rolling out this May, pawrents can now take their fur babies onboard to live the boujee lifestyle.

Besides the 3-course meals provided to both hoomans and their doggos, just chilling on board with other canines will be akin to a fun playdate for your furkids.

But instead of a park this time, it’ll be on a yacht. Major bragging rights.

Packages start from $195

For dog lovers who just wanna bask in the experience of being surrounded by doggos, the Royal Albatross offers a 1 pax package at $195.

For pawrents who want to bring their doggo onboard, prices from S$420 for 2 adults and 1 fur kid.

If you think choosing your main entrée is tough, you now have added duty of choosing all 3 courses for your doggo as well.

The cutest part? High chairs will be provided for your fur baby’s meal time, so they’ll truly enjoy their meal like this cutie right here.

For a closer look at the menu options available for both humans and canines, you may click the links here and here respectively.

Up to 60 people & 30 dogs allowed onboard

If you’re interested in taking your doggo on this adventure, here are some information to take note of.

Due to safety protocols, only 60 humans and 30 dogs in a 2:1 ratio will be allowed.

In addition, the following combination will not be permitted:

1 Adult+ 1 Dog

2 Adult+ 2 Dogs

For any inquiries on the doggo cruise, feel free to drop Royal Albatross an email here or via WhatsApp at +65 9007 3083.

Book soon before slots run out

As seen on the site itself, slots for this novel experience is selling out fast.

If you’re interested in treating your doggo to an experience of a lifetime, perhaps do it soon as this promotion is available only in the month of May for now.

While proposals on yachts are commonplace, cuddling your dog and snapping a pic of it for the ‘gram is something new and refreshing.

Will you be taking your doggo on this dog-friendly cruise? Let us know in the comments.

