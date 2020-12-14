Ryan From NOC & Dee Kosh Served CWOs For Littering Back In Dec 2019

Months after his controversy, it seems like Singaporeans are still curious about what former DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh is up to. So when photos of him in a Corrective Work Order (CWO) vest surfaced, its virality came as no surprise.

Now, other images have come to light, involving Ryan Tan of Night Owl Cinematics (NOC).

Instead of dodging questions, Ryan has candidly admitted to the photos’ legitimacy, and proven that there’s no shame to owning up to your mistakes.

Caught for littering in Dec 2019

In a series of Instagram or IG stories on Monday (14 Dec) addressing the photos, Ryan explained the circumstances surrounding them.

Confirming that he and Dee Kosh had indeed been serving their CWOs in those snapshots, he added that the experience was even featured in episode 4 of their “The Delicate Art of Production (TDAP)” series.

Turning a worthwhile lesson into a memorable experience and a positive moment, Ryan assured his followers that the duo have not littered since.

Ryan & Dee Kosh still close friends

Taking the opportunity to address queries about his friendship with Dee Kosh, Ryan also explained that they’re still good friends.

Neither denying nor confirming the past allegations, Ryan made one thing clear — that he’ll be by his friend’s side through thick and thin.

He chooses to withhold judgement and separates himself from NOC’s decisions. What each of them does in their personal lives are their own responsibilities.

Moreover, Ryan points out that not many of us can say that we have close friends who’d go through the tough times with us.

Driving home the point that finding such a true friendship isn’t easy, he asks critics to take a step back and reflect on their own relationships.

Kudos to Ryan for his honesty

Scandals aside, it seems like the gist of the story here is that the pair had respectfully paid their dues for an offence.

That they’ve decided to acknowledge it and be open about the experience is perhaps something worth commending.

As for their personal relationships, that’s for them to decide and not for us outsiders to judge. So let’s carry on with our lives and leave them to theirs.

