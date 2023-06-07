SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Now Open With Burger King Drive-Thru, Sheltered Pool & Indoor Inflatable Park

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse Officially Opens

Residents in Choa Chu Kang can now enjoy a new facility to serve their fitness and recreational needs.

SAFRA has opened its newest clubhouse, minutes away from Choa Chu Kang MRT station and bus interchange.

This new attraction brings with it a slew of exciting facilities and F&B choices to serve the residents of the Northwest. These include a new swimming pool, barbecue pits, and a rock climbing wall.

Fitness facilities include a sheltered pool & a futsal court

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang is located within the greenery of Choa Chu Kang Park. According to its website, this is SAFRA’s seventh club in the country.

It boasts various features to serve the fitness and lifestyle needs of national servicemen and their families in the area.

Considering Singapore’s sweltering heat and unpredictable downpours, the new space houses a sheltered swimming pool. Rain or shine, you can take a dip in comfort.

For futsal enthusiasts, you can find your new haunt at the clubhouse. Their 38 x 20m futsal court, lined with synthetic turf, is now available for bookings.

While the court is currently closed for open house events, the public can start using it from 27 June.

Additionally, a 150m sky-running track is there for all you track stars who need to get some circuit training.

The club also houses a 1,000 sqm climbing facility with over 40 climbing lanes for rock climbers and bouldering lovers.

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang has indoor inflatable park, barbeque pits & other entertainment options

Aside from fitness facilities, the clubhouse has kid-friendly options for families.

Cultivate a sporting habit in your little ones with Bouncetopia by Kidztopia, a sports-themed indoor inflatable park.

It offers a variety of fun-filled activities such as obstacle courses, slides, ball pits, a basketball field, and a vertical climb.

If you’re looking for outdoor activities, the clubhouse has barbeque pits for your next social gathering.

Folks who prefer to stay indoors can look forward to an entertainment hub featuring a bowling centre, karaoke, and darts.

Drive-through Burger King among F&B offerings

The new clubhouse also features various food & beverage options.

Highlights include a Burger King with a drive-through and CAMO, an army-themed café and bar.

There is also a Food Paradise food court and a Texas Chicken outlet.

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang will be having a month-long open house event from 10 June to 9 July.

During this period, there will be special deals and offers across many of its lifestyle and dining offerings for both the public and SAFRA members.

For more information on SAFRA Choa Chu Kang and the opening specials, visit their official Open House page.

Featured image adapted from SAFRA.